Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates Summer With Local Ingredients And New Menu Items

Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating summer with delicious new seasonal dishes.
What’s Happening:
- Utilizing fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients, Shanghai Disney Resort’s summer is defined by over 30 seasonal dishes available at Lumiere’s Kitchen.
- The new menu includes five key local ingredients in their new items:
- Watermelon-Sanlin
- Chongming Spaghetti Squash
- Nanhui Honey Peach
- Pudong 8424 Watermelon
- Nanhui Luffa
- Shanghai Disney Resort has worked to engage with local agriculture in Shanghai to create new markets for farmers and to celebrate the community, which continues with this summer’s menu items.
- These new items will only be available through the end of August, but expect new seasonal delights to appear soon after!
