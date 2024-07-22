Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates Summer With Local Ingredients And New Menu Items

Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating summer with delicious new seasonal dishes.

What’s Happening:

Utilizing fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients, Shanghai Disney Resort’s summer is defined by over 30 seasonal dishes available at Lumiere’s Kitchen.

The new menu includes five key local ingredients in their new items: Watermelon-Sanlin



Chongming Spaghetti Squash

Nanhui Honey Peach

Pudong 8424 Watermelon

Nanhui Luffa

Shanghai Disney Resort has worked to engage with local agriculture in Shanghai to create new markets for farmers and to celebrate the community, which continues with this summer’s menu items.

These new items will only be available through the end of August, but expect new seasonal delights to appear soon after!

