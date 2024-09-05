Presented by Enterprise — Two Tomorrowland Experiences Recieve Updated Attraction Posters

Early last month, the Magic Kingdom attractions had their attraction posters updated to reflect the sponsership.

Presented by Enterprise:

The attraction posters for TRON Lightcycle/Run and Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

Both attractions are sponsored by the rent-a-car service Enterprise.

PeopleMover’s new poster is heavily reminiscent of the classic 1970s poster, but features a new green hue showcasing the brand partnership for the attraction. Enterprise began sponsoring the attraction back in December of 2021 when a small placard was placed underneath the attractions entrance sign.

TRON Lightcycle/Run, which opened on April 4th, 2023, has been sponsored by the company since its grand opening. Including a Team Green photo op at the exit, signs of the sponsorship can be seen throughout the attraction. This new poster showcases two riders aboard the motorbike style roller coaster in the launch area with the Enterprise logo placed tastefulling in the bottom right corner.

Both posters look incredible, and we hope these sponsorships help keep these incredible Tomorrowland attractions updated.

In other TRON Lightcycle/Run news, beginning on September 9th, guests will no longer need to join a virtual queue to experience the thrilling, sci-fi coaster. Standby, as well as Individual Lightning Lane, will be offered.

