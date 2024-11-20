U.S. Army Mom Surprised With a Trip to Walt Disney World With Her Family From Operation Gratitude

Since Operation Gratitude started in March 2003, it has provided over four million care packages to deployed service members.

What’s Happening:

In recognition of National Veterans and Military Families Month, Disney welcomed a U.S. Army family to Walt Disney World Resort for their inaugural visit.

This special occasion was made possible as they were the recipients of Operation Gratitude’s four millionth care package, which included a magical all-expense paid vacation.

U.S. Army Sgt. Lamari Harris, a single mother of three, experienced an extraordinary moment when her Army leadership presented her with a special care package in the deserts of Southwest Asia.

The care package from Operation Gratitude included a Mickey Mouse plush toy and the announcement that her service would be honored with a trip to Walt Disney World upon her return home.

Harris had spent several months in the area with the 82nd Airborne Division and was amazed to learn that her fellow soldiers had nominated her for a family trip to Walt Disney World.

Throughout her six-month deployment, Harris relied on her mother, Army veteran Jacquline Rice, and her extended family to look after her children, highlighting the sacrifices that numerous military families make in support of their service to the country.

Operation Gratitude is a nonprofit organization focused on uplifting the morale of Military and First Responder communities.

Since it started in March 2003, it has provided over four million care packages to deployed service members, fostering a connection between civilians and those who serve.

Upon returning to Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on June 23, 2024, Sgt. Harris excitedly announced a Walt Disney World vacation to her 10 year old daughter Kyrie, and her 3-year-old twin sons, Santana and Tyre.

This month, Sgt. Harris and her family had a fantastic vacation at Walt Disney World, celebrating National Veterans and Military Families Month while making the most of precious family time.

Disney was able to express their gratitude to Sgt. Harris for her dedicated service during a special Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom Park, where she was honored as the day's representative of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Thank you Sgt. Harris for your service.

What They’re Saying:

Meg Barron , Executive Director of Operation Gratitude: “At Operation Gratitude, we are deeply honored to reach this incredible milestone of four million Care Packages sent to our nation’s heroes. This special package for Sgt. Harris, made possible by Disney’s generosity, represents the heartfelt gratitude Americans feel for service members and their families. We hope this magical experience has created unforgettable memories for Sgt. Harris and her children, and we thank The Walt Disney Company for joining us in showing appreciation to those who serve.”

, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude: “At Operation Gratitude, we are deeply honored to reach this incredible milestone of four million Care Packages sent to our nation’s heroes. This special package for Sgt. Harris, made possible by Disney’s generosity, represents the heartfelt gratitude Americans feel for service members and their families. We hope this magical experience has created unforgettable memories for Sgt. Harris and her children, and we thank The Walt Disney Company for joining us in showing appreciation to those who serve.” Sgt. Harris: “My family is so grateful to Operation Gratitude and Disney for this vacation of a lifetime,. From the moment I opened the box in Southwest Asia to seeing the castle for the first time months later, the whole experience was magical. This opportunity to build these family memories following my service overseas will be something we never forget.”

“My family is so grateful to Operation Gratitude and Disney for this vacation of a lifetime,. From the moment I opened the box in Southwest Asia to seeing the castle for the first time months later, the whole experience was magical. This opportunity to build these family memories following my service overseas will be something we never forget.” Josh D’Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman: “At Disney, we have a legacy of supporting service members and their families for more than 100 years. Our purpose has always been to create happiness and give families a way to connect and have fun together, and it’s a special honor to make magic for the heroes who serve our nation.”

