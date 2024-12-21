Video: Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with Holiday Touches

Check out the Walt Disney World favorite with additions for the winter festivies.

The holiday additions to the Walt Disney World tradition Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue are back again for the most wonderful time of year.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World is one of the best places to spend the holidays.

Every year at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the over 50-year running Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue brings some holiday cheer to the dinner theater experience.

Running from Thanksgiving through the holidays, the fan-favorite resort offering adds several holiday touches that usher in the festive feelings of the season.

Located at Pioneer Hall, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the experience and as a special holiday gift, we wanted to share it with you.

For those looking to book a showing of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, you can check availability and make reservations here

