Video: Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue with Holiday Touches

The holiday additions to the Walt Disney World tradition Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue are back again for the most wonderful time of year.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World is one of the best places to spend the holidays.
- Every year at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the over 50-year running Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue brings some holiday cheer to the dinner theater experience.
- Running from Thanksgiving through the holidays, the fan-favorite resort offering adds several holiday touches that usher in the festive feelings of the season.
- Located at Pioneer Hall, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the experience and as a special holiday gift, we wanted to share it with you.
- For those looking to book a showing of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue, you can check availability and make reservations here.
