Vivoli Il Gelato Closed for Refurbishment at Disney Springs

For the next few weeks, the popular Vivoli Il Gelato will be closed for refurbishment at Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district.
Temporary Closure:
- Vivoli Il Gelato is temporarily closed for refurbishment.
- The popular dessert location has become a staple of The Landing at Disney Springs, boasting long lines of guests excited to try the gelateria’s delicious treats.
- While fans are waiting for the location’s reopening, they can still pick up a delicious scoop of gelato at one of their carts located in front of the main location and near the LEGO Store.
- Vivoli Il Gelato is one of the world’s oldest gelaterias, founded in 1927 by Serafino Vivoli in Florence, Italy.
- Starting as a milk shop, the family business would evolve and expand into the fan favorite offering Disney fans know and love.
- In an Instagram post, Vivoli shared “Exciting things are on their way!!”
- No official opening date has been disclosed, but the closure is expected to last approximately 2 weeks.
