Exhibit on Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland Coming to EPCOT’s China Pavilion

Guests visiting EPCOT will soon be able to learn more about the all-new Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland with a new exhibit at the park’s China pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- The House of the Whispering Willows, which has been home to an exhibit on the creation of Shanghai Disneyland since 2016, is now receiving an update.
- The exhibit space is currently closed for refurbishment while workers install a new exhibit focusing on the new Zootopia area of the aforementioned park.
- Looking through non-blocked off windows, we can see the installation of the exhibit taking place.
- No date has been given for when the updated exhibit will open at EPCOT.
- For more on the impressive new land at Shanghai Disneyland, check out our Zootopia tag for all our coverage.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World is making some major changes to its Genie+ service — including changing the product’s name and allowing guests to book some attraction reservations in advance.
- Construction walls and a few Chevrolet cars have popped up outside Test Track as its extensive remodel begins.
- This winter, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays will return to Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com