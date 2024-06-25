Exhibit on Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland Coming to EPCOT’s China Pavilion

Guests visiting EPCOT will soon be able to learn more about the all-new Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland with a new exhibit at the park’s China pavilion.

What’s Happening:

The House of the Whispering Willows

The exhibit space is currently closed for refurbishment while workers install a new exhibit focusing on the new Zootopia area of the aforementioned park.

Looking through non-blocked off windows, we can see the installation of the exhibit taking place.

No date has been given for when the updated exhibit will open at EPCOT.

