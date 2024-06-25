Exhibit on Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland Coming to EPCOT’s China Pavilion

Guests visiting EPCOT will soon be able to learn more about the all-new Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland with a new exhibit at the park’s China pavilion.

What’s Happening:

  • The House of the Whispering Willows, which has been home to an exhibit on the creation of Shanghai Disneyland since 2016, is now receiving an update.
  • The exhibit space is currently closed for refurbishment while workers install a new exhibit focusing on the new Zootopia area of the aforementioned park.
  • Looking through non-blocked off windows, we can see the installation of the exhibit taking place.

  • No date has been given for when the updated exhibit will open at EPCOT.
  • For more on the impressive new land at Shanghai Disneyland, check out our Zootopia tag for all our coverage.

