New Film from Paramount Covers ABC Sports’ Coverage of 1972 Munich Olympics

The film follows the ABC Sports team choosing to take control of broadcasting from the news department.

Even though a Paramount release, a new film is set to look at the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the viewpoint of the ABC Sports team.

What’s Happening:

After a successful debut at the Venice Film Festival, September 5th is being released in the hopes of acquiring some awards consideration.

September 5th follows the ABC Sports team who were broadcasting from the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Of course, those Olympic games took a horrific turn when a terrorist group captured and killed multiple members of the Israel Olympic team.

The film uses large amounts of archival ABC footage, alongside an almost exact replica of the studio the team was broadcasting from back in Munich.

September 5th debuts in theaters on November 29th.

