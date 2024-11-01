New Film from Paramount Covers ABC Sports’ Coverage of 1972 Munich Olympics

Even though a Paramount release, a new film is set to look at the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis from the viewpoint of the ABC Sports team.
What’s Happening:
- After a successful debut at the Venice Film Festival, September 5th is being released in the hopes of acquiring some awards consideration.
- September 5th follows the ABC Sports team who were broadcasting from the 1972 Munich Olympics.
- Of course, those Olympic games took a horrific turn when a terrorist group captured and killed multiple members of the Israel Olympic team.
- The film uses large amounts of archival ABC footage, alongside an almost exact replica of the studio the team was broadcasting from back in Munich.
- September 5th debuts in theaters on November 29th.
More ABC News:
- A Full Slate of Holiday Programming, Including Season Premiere of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" and More Revealed By ABC
- "Dear Santa" Returns For Second Season on Hulu and Select ABC Stations
- "Dancing With The Stars" to Celebrate The Past During 500th Episode of Hit Series On Nov. 12
- ABC News to Offer Over 72 Hours of Coverage For Election Night