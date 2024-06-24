Scot Ruggles Joins Cast Of “American Sports Story” for FX

by |
Tags: , , , ,

American Sports Story has added another recurring cast member to its line-up.

What’s Happening:

  • TheWrap reports that Scot Ruggles will join as Steve Addazio, a recruiter for the University of Florida who pursued Aaron Hernandez to play football for the school.
  • The upcoming FX anthology series, American Sports Story, is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.
  • It follows Aaron Hernandez, the NFL player who was convicted for murdering Odin Lloyd.
  • This series will continue Ryan Murphy’s successful collection of anthology series for FX, including American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and Feud.

More Television News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight