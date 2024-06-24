Scot Ruggles Joins Cast Of “American Sports Story” for FX

American Sports Story has added another recurring cast member to its line-up.
What’s Happening:
- TheWrap reports that Scot Ruggles will join as Steve Addazio, a recruiter for the University of Florida who pursued Aaron Hernandez to play football for the school.
- The upcoming FX anthology series, American Sports Story, is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.
- It follows Aaron Hernandez, the NFL player who was convicted for murdering Odin Lloyd.
- This series will continue Ryan Murphy’s successful collection of anthology series for FX, including American Crime Story, American Horror Story, and Feud.
