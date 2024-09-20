From Pixar to “Transformers One” – Josh Cooley Reflects on New Film at Annecy Festival

Attendees of the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival became “audience one” for Paramount Animation’s new blockbuster film, Transformers One, now playing in theaters worldwide. A prequel-of-sorts, the film explores the origins of the Autobots and Decepticons. The presentation began with an introduction by Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, and Olivier Dumont, president of Hasbro Entertainment. Together, they set the stage for a bold new entry in the Transformers universe, introducing a new generation to the timeless battle between Autobots and Decepticons.

Transformers One is directed by Josh Cooley, who introduced the film at Annecy. A former Pixar story artist on classics like The Incredibles, Cars, Ratatouille, and Up, Cooley rose through Pixar’s ranks and became the screenwriter on the first Inside Out, leading to his directorial debut on Toy Story 4. While Transformers One has taken Josh Cooley away from Disney, the film was animated by ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) Sydney, which is owned by Disney. Having come from Pixar, Josh’s statement on the talent at ILM carried a lot of weight when he referred to them as “the best animators and CG artists in the world.”

Josh Cooley described Transformers One as a “gift to the world.” A lifelong Transformers fan, the film was a passion project that allowed Cooley to channel his deep nostalgia for the franchise into something entirely new. Reflecting on the experience of working with such a talented team, Cooley emphasized how blown away he was by the dedication and creativity of the ILM team, highlighting their skill in bringing the complex, futuristic world of Cybertron to life.

The film delves into the origins of Cybertron, offering a fresh look at the character of Orion Pax, voiced by Chris Hemsworth. Fans of Transformers lore will recognize Orion Pax as the predecessor to Optimus Prime, though here, his journey begins with an unexpected twist: Orion lacks a “cog,” a critical component needed for Cybertronians to transform. His struggle isn’t isolated; none of the workers in Orion’s circle have cogs either, creating an imbalance of power on Cybertron.

Opposing this working-class struggle is the corrupt Sentinel Prime (voiced by Jon Hamm), a leader who has hoarded the cogs to maintain control. The film also introduces Elita-1 (voiced by Scarlett Johansson), a strong, competent character who was nearly promoted to captain before being hindered by the actions of Orion Pax and his close friend D-16 (voiced by Brian Tyree Henry). These relationships set the stage for a battle not only between Autobots and Decepticons but also between the forces of corruption and justice on Cybertron.

While Transformers One charts new territory in its depiction of Cybertron’s origins, parts of the storyline may feel familiar to seasoned moviegoers. The film draws some inspiration from Pixar’s a bug’s life, particularly with its working-class rebellion, as well as the power-up components of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. Yet, despite these influences, Transformers One carves its own path, combining compelling characters, breathtaking animation, and the weight of Transformers mythology into a rich, exciting experience.

While Transformers One is rated PG and carries the Hasbro brand above the title, there are a few moments that parents might find questionable for younger viewers. One scene sees a character giving the middle finger, while the character B-127 (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) repeatedly refers to himself as “Badassitron,” something kids are likely to repeat due to the frequency with which it is used for comedic effect. These moments inject a bit of irreverent humor into the film but may catch some parents off guard. Nevertheless, these instances seem to fit within the playful yet action-packed tone the movie aims for, balancing its darker themes with a lighthearted edge.

As the first audience to see Transformers One, the Annecy crowd left buzzing with anticipation for what’s next in the franchise. With Josh Cooley’s nostalgic yet innovative direction and an all-star voice cast, Transformers One promises to be a defining chapter in the Transformers legacy, bringing both old and new fans into the story of Cybertron’s origins.

Transformers One is now playing in theaters. Click here for showtimes at a theater near you.

