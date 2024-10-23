“What We Do In the Shadows” Season 6 PaleyFest Panel with Cast and Creators to Premiere on YouTube Today

With the sixth and final season of FX’s vampire sitcom What We Do In the Shadows already underway, the Paley Center for Media has announced that its recent PaleyFest panel discussion with the cast and creators of the show will be available to view on YouTube as of this afternoon.

What’s happening:

The PaleyFest 2024 panel for What We Do In the Shadows season 6 will become available to watch for free this afternoon via the Paley Center for Media’s official YouTube channel.

season 6 will become available to watch for free this afternoon via the Paley Center for Media’s official YouTube channel. The video will go live approximately one hour from now, as of this writing, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time / 7:00 PM Eastern. You can find the YouTube link embedded below.

The panel features appearances by What We Do In the Shadows showrunner Paul Simms, plus cast members Matt Berry (who plays Laszlo Cravensworth), Kayvan Novak (Nandor), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson), chatting with moderator Kristen Baldwin, who serves as a TV critic for Entertainment Weekly.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows at PaleyFest NY 2024:

What they’re saying:

The Paley Center for Media: “Did you miss the PaleyFest panel with the cast and creative team from What We Do in the Shadows? Or did you attend and wish to revisit this hilarious conversation? You're in luck! Listen as the cast shares insights from the sixth and final season of the show. See how the cast was able to stretch their creative muscles through their improv skills. The cast [also] shares favorite memories from filming the series.”

New episodes of What We Do In the Shadows premiere Monday evenings on FX, and then make their streaming debut the next day via Hulu. The first five seasons of the series are also available to stream.

