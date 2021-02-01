Marvel Shares Mid-Season Trailer, Key Art for “WandaVision”

Fans are still buzzing about last week’s episode of WandaVision and now Marvel has released a new mid-season trailer and key art for the series as we all eagerly await the next episode.

We see several clips from last week’s episode, including Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis pointing out that Westview has become a sitcom starring two Avengers.

We also see clips from an 80s-themed episode, Vision trying to leave Westview, S.W.O.R.D. vehicles trying to storm the town and a figure seemingly emerging from inside the energy field.

Finally, we see Wanda in a clip from what appears to be a Modern Family -inspired episode.

-inspired episode. You can watch the full mid-season trailer here:

For a closer look at this week’s episode of WandaVision, check out Mack’s recap.

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The Cast:

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Paul Bettany as Vision

Kathryn Hahn as Agnes

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Kat Dennings as Darcy

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo