Marvel Shares Mid-Season Trailer, Key Art for “WandaVision”

Fans are still buzzing about last week’s episode of WandaVision and now Marvel has released a new mid-season trailer and key art for the series as we all eagerly await the next episode.
- We see several clips from last week’s episode, including Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis pointing out that Westview has become a sitcom starring two Avengers.
- We also see clips from an 80s-themed episode, Vision trying to leave Westview, S.W.O.R.D. vehicles trying to storm the town and a figure seemingly emerging from inside the energy field.
- Finally, we see Wanda in a clip from what appears to be a Modern Family-inspired episode.
- You can watch the full mid-season trailer here:
- For a closer look at this week’s episode of WandaVision, check out Mack’s recap.
About WandaVision:
- Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
The Cast:
- Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
- Paul Bettany as Vision
- Kathryn Hahn as Agnes
- Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau
- Kat Dennings as Darcy
- Randall Park as Jimmy Woo