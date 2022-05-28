Photos: Ahsoka Taco Appears at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

When we attended the first Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite earlier this month, we were not able to meet with fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. As luck would have it, she was making appearances during tonight’s event, which capitalizes on the nearby Star Wars Celebration taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center.

  • Ahsoka was meeting with her fans in Fantasyland, in front of a special backdrop just for Star Wars Nite.

