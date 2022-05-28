Photos: Ahsoka Taco Appears at Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

When we attended the first Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite earlier this month, we were not able to meet with fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano. As luck would have it, she was making appearances during tonight’s event, which capitalizes on the nearby Star Wars Celebration taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center.
- Ahsoka was meeting with her fans in Fantasyland, in front of a special backdrop just for Star Wars Nite.
More from Disney Parks at Star Wars Celebration 2022:
- Starting tomorrow, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. Additionally, Din Djarin (also known simply as The Mandalorian) along with his adorable pal Grogu will be coming to the land at a later date.
- New content and destinations are coming to Star Tours! While not too many specifics were given in the reveal, the promise of new experiences on the ride is said to be coming soon.
- Fans of Oga’s Cantina, but more importantly the in-house entertainment, DJ R3X, will soon be able to play additional tunes spun by the repurposed pilot droid in their own home thanks to a new playlist that will debut soon.
