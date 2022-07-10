Gloria Estefan Visited Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Many were excited about the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Recently, Gloria Estefan visited the park herself, and was able to see what all the excitement is about. Landon McReynolds from News 6 shared the photo in a tweet.

What's Happening:

Gloria Estefan and her husband were seen entering Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT a few days ago.

This is even more special because her song Conga is featured as one of the songs on the ride playlist.

The Queen of “Conga” Gloria Estefan

And her husband, Emilio, making a stop at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. 📸: Monique Normand pic.twitter.com/tqIgjtsKTQ — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) July 8, 2022

She has won several Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.

This just shows that no matter who you are, everyone can see the magic of Disney.