Gloria Estefan Visited Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Many were excited about the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Recently, Gloria Estefan visited the park herself, and was able to see what all the excitement is about. Landon McReynolds from News 6 shared the photo in a tweet.

What's Happening:

  • Gloria Estefan and her husband were seen entering Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT a few days ago.
  • This is even more special because her song Conga is featured as one of the songs on the ride playlist.

  • She has won several Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.
  • This just shows that no matter who you are, everyone can see the magic of Disney.

