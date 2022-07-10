Gloria Estefan Visited Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Many were excited about the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT. Recently, Gloria Estefan visited the park herself, and was able to see what all the excitement is about. Landon McReynolds from News 6 shared the photo in a tweet.
What's Happening:
- Gloria Estefan and her husband were seen entering Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT a few days ago.
- This is even more special because her song Conga is featured as one of the songs on the ride playlist.
- She has won several Grammy Awards and is one of the best-selling female artists of all time.
- This just shows that no matter who you are, everyone can see the magic of Disney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning