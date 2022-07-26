Paul Sorvino Passed Away at the Age of 83

Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83. He was known for roles ranging from the mob boss in Goodfellas to Law & Order.

What’s Happening:

  • Actor Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83 on Monday, July 25th.
  • He died from natural causes with his wife, Dee Dee, by his side.
  • His wife said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken. There will never be another Paul Sorvino."
  • Paul Sorvino was the father of actress Mira Sorvino and actor Michael Sorvino.

Also Known For:

  • Alphonse Perrier du von Scheck in Hey Arnold!: The Movie
  • Lips Manlis in Disney/Touchstone's 1990 movie
  • Dick Tracy and Eddie Valentine in The Rocketeer
  • Henry Kissinger in the movie Nixon
  • Gus Panas in Mr. 3000
  • Jack Martino in the Fox/ABC Studios TV show Grandfathered
  • Dr. Dominic Scarpa in the CBS/ABC Studios TV show, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders