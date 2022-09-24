Former CEO and Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Robert Iger Shares Memory From Queen Elizabeth II

On his Twitter page, former CEO and Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, Robert Iger, shared a memory that he had with Queen Elizabeth II.
- His post shared: It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions.