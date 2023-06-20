Casual Elegance Meets Disney Magic on New Princess Spirit Jerseys Coming Soon to shopDisney

shopDisney is inviting all guests to join them in giving a royal welcome to the new collection of Disney Princess Spirit Jerseys launching in July.

Style inspiration is never far away when you ask a Disney Princess to be your muse! Spirit Jersey has done just that with their new assortment of tops themed to Disney’s leading ladies.

The Disney Princess Spirit Jersey collection is a bit different than most of the Disney assortments that have debuted thus far. Instead of the traditional long sleeve look, the Princess designs will feature short sleeves (landing midway on the bicep) while still retaining the comfortable loose fit.

Jasmine is among the ladies to be featured and her face takes up the bottom half of the shirt back. Above her are puffy scripted golden letters that read, “Unlock the Magic.”

At this time we don’t know which other princesses will be starring in this collection but we think there will be a mix of 6 to 8 classic and modern princesses.

Disney Princess Spirit Jerseys will be available on shopDisney starting July 3rd.

