Onion Munch Challenge From “The Slumber Party” Premiering on Disney Channel July 27th

The Slumber Party is a Disney Original Movie, based on the teen novel, The Sleepover by Jen Malone. It premieres on July 27 on Disney Channel and the next day, July 28, on Disney+. Disney Channel shared on their YouTube page a scene from the movie. Would you be able to complete the Onion Munch Challenge?

What’s Happening:

Would you be able to complete the Onion Munch Challenge?!

Watch the Onion Munch scene from Disney's new movie The Slumber Party.