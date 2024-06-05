Anaheim Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava Holds 8-Point Lead in Recall Election

Results are now being reported in a politically tense recall race for Anaheim’s District Three city council seat.

  • The official Orange County voting website is currently reporting live results for the 2024 City of Anaheim District 3 Special Recall Election.
  • The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava, who is projected to keep her seat in an 8 point lead.
  • According to Voice of OC, Unite Here Local 11, a union representing hotel workers in Southern California, introduced the recall after independent investigators found evidence of misconduct last year. In a 353-page corruption investigation, Rubalcava was accused of having overstepped her influence in city hall in favor of Disneyland Resort. FBI sworn affidavits made similar allegations in 2022.
  • The politician, who was elected in 2022, received an overwhelming amount of financial support from Anaheim’s resort district.
  • In addition to concerns about her corporate interests, the investigation claims that Rubalcava violated city charter to use an Anaheim Chamber of Commerce created-nonprofit organization to assist her election campaign.
  • It is Anaheim’s largest recall election in over 4 decades.
  • Rubalcava has publicly denied these allegations.

