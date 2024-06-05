Anaheim Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava Holds 8-Point Lead in Recall Election

Results are now being reported in a politically tense recall race for Anaheim’s District Three city council seat.

The seat is currently held by Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava, who is projected to keep her seat in an 8 point lead.

According to Voice of OC Disneyland Resort

The politician, who was elected in 2022, received an overwhelming amount of financial support from Anaheim’s resort district.

In addition to concerns about her corporate interests, the investigation claims that Rubalcava violated city charter to use an Anaheim Chamber of Commerce created-nonprofit organization to assist her election campaign.

It is Anaheim’s largest recall election in over 4 decades.

Rubalcava has publicly denied these allegations.

