Bay Iger Co. Nearing Investment Deal in Angel City FC

Separate from their day jobs, Iger and his wife Willow are closing in on an investment deal that would make women’s sports history.

What’s Happening:

Deadline

The proposed transaction by the Bay Iger Co. would make the pro soccer team the most valuable franchise in women’s sports.

Separate from Iger and Bay’s day jobs of Disney CEO and dean of the USC Annenberg School respectively, the couple are reported to be investing around $50 million on top of the team's current $250 million valuation.

This investment would make the couple the team’s controlling shareholders.

Iger and Bay would be taking control from Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian.

Angel City is attached to several big name celebrities. Natalie Portman is one of the soccer team's three co-founders with smaller investors including Williams, Billie Jean King, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria.

The team plays their home games at BMO Stadium south of downtown Los Angeles.

Since Angel City’s first season in 2022, the team has gained traction quickly as a part of a boom in women’s sports.

Reps for Angel City, Iger and Bay have not responded to any requests for comments at this time.

Read More: