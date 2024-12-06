Executive Vice President of Motion Picture Production Louie Provost to Exit Disney at Year’s End

The executive began his career with the media giant in 2007.

Disney Executive Louie Provost will exit the company after over 15 years.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

Starting his career with the media giant in 2007, sources say Provost’s contract will not be renewed when it expires.

The executive began his career as an assistant before working his way through production and development positions.

His work at Disney includes movies such as Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil, The Muppets, Saving Mr. Banks, and upcoming films Alexander and The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip and the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake.

and upcoming films and the live-action remake. In a statement, Provost shared “My time at Disney has been unforgettable – during my seventeen years here, I’ve had the opportunity to work with incredible filmmakers making projects we loved on all sorts of different scales, everything from big blockbusters like Aladdin and Maleficent to inventive comedies like Rescue Rangers and bold reinventions like Pete’s Dragon. I’m so fortunate to have had mentors like Alan Bergman, Alan Horn, Sean Bailey, and David Greenbaum through the years, and am grateful for their trust and support during my time here.”

This year marks huge changes at Disney, which implemented a series of layoffs affecting hundreds of employees.

Earlier this year Sean Bailey departed the company after 14 years, with David Greenbaum taking over as President of Disney Live-Action and 20th Century Studios.

More changes are headed for Disney leadership as the search for Bob Iger’s successor continues. The CEO’s current contract is set to expire on December 31st, 2026.

Read More on The Walt Disney Company: