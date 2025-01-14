Disney Receives Honors from Student Veterans of America for Continued Commitment to Veteran Careers

This is the second time Disney has recieved the honors.

Earlier this month, Disney was honored by the Student Veterans of America (SVA) for their continued effort to provide Veterans with long lasting careers after their service.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

Awarded to the company by the Student Veterans of America (SVA), the award sets out to honor companies that help foster futures for veterans after leaving the service.

This is the second time Disney has received the award, which the media giant first received in 2019.

In honor of Roy and Walt Disney’s service during World War I, Disney has a continued commitment to veterans through important relationships with the SVA and other nonprofits that set out to create long lasting and meaningful careers for our nation’s heroes.

Disney received the award at the SVA’s 2025 national conference in Colorado Springs, CO that took place from January 2-4, 2025.

Disney and the SVA first began working together over a decade ago, and in 2023, the company became a founding sponsor of the SVA Career Center.

The organization sets out to provide tools, resources, and guidance for veterans as they transition into careers after their military service.

Now Disney is building upon their $1 million grant to help veterans find meaningful careers within the House of Mouse.

The SVA Career Center has an online portal that allows SVA members to find potential employers, edit resumes, and help find career paths.

Jamie Springston, a U.S. Navy veteran, found the SVA Career Center to be integral to his post-military career. For seven years, Springston worked as a Hospital Corpsman (Fleet Marine Force) attached to many Marine units in combat operations. He was a part of more than 120 missions while in Afghanistan, where he provided medical coverage.

After his service, Springston began attending Marshall University in West Virginia. With the help of the SVA, he was able to find community and support through the tumultuous transition from the military. His involvement eventually saw him serve as SVA chapter president until earning his bachelor’s degree in 2024.

Utilizing the SVA Career Center, Jamie was able to use its Career Pathways tool, which allowed him to explore his career possibilities by sharing his military and civilian experiences, skills, education, and interests.

He shared “The career center founded by Disney has been transformative. I’m not the same person I was three years ago. It’s helped me be better prepared to be competitive in securing a meaningful career following my military service.”

Jamie also found the Center’s job board to be integral to his journey. The tool provides real time job postings.

Overall, Springston describes the SVA Career Center as the most valuable resource he had when transitioning back into civilian life.

Now, with the help of the Center, Springston serves as a civil rights specialist with FEMA while also pursuing a Master’s degree in social work to continue serving his community.

This is just one way Disney has set out to help provide resources and careers to veterans.

Since 2012, Disney has hired thousands of veterans and shared over $20 million to nonprofits dedicated to providing happiness to veterans and their families.

Through their Heroes Work Here

You can learn more about Disney’s commitment to veterans here

What They’re Saying:

Tinisha Agramonte, SVP, Chief Diversity Officer of The Walt Disney Company: “We are deeply honored by this recognition and cherish our longstanding partnership with Student Veterans of America. Disney has a proud history of honoring and supporting those who serve. We know how important it is to give back, support, and enrich the military community. It is our privilege to contribute to the success of student veterans as they embark on meaningful new chapters after their service to our nation.”

“We are deeply honored by this recognition and cherish our longstanding partnership with Student Veterans of America. Disney has a proud history of honoring and supporting those who serve. We know how important it is to give back, support, and enrich the military community. It is our privilege to contribute to the success of student veterans as they embark on meaningful new chapters after their service to our nation.” Jared Lyon, President and CEO of SVA: “Disney has consistently demonstrated what it means to be a true champion for the military and veteran community. Their steadfast collaboration, from becoming the Founding Sponsor of the SVA Career Center to making additional investments in its growth, has transformed the lives of countless student veterans. Through their support, Disney is helping us empower veterans to achieve their academic and career goals, paving the way for a brighter future for those who have served our nation.”

Read More: