Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of “Pinocchio” With This Figaro and Cleo Plush at Disney Store

This product commemorates the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney's "Pinocchio" and is part of the Disney Vault Plush Collection.

Celebrate Pinocchio's 85th Anniversary with this new Figaro and Cleo plush at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Disney's Pinocchio with this plush toy that has beautiful details.

with this plush toy that has beautiful details. Figaro and Cleo are combined into a single plush figure, showcasing Cleo's shimmering organza fins and Figaro's furry fabric accents.

The toy is filled with soft, huggable stuffing.

This item commemorates the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940) and is part of the Disney Vault Plush Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Figaro and Cleo Plush Pinocchio 85th Anniversary

More Disney Store News: