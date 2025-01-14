Celebrate the 85th Anniversary of “Pinocchio” With This Figaro and Cleo Plush at Disney Store

This product commemorates the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney's "Pinocchio" and is part of the Disney Vault Plush Collection.
Celebrate Pinocchio's 85th Anniversary with this new Figaro and Cleo plush at Disney Store.

What's Happening:

  • Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Disney's Pinocchio with this plush toy that has beautiful details.
  • Figaro and Cleo are combined into a single plush figure, showcasing Cleo's shimmering organza fins and Figaro's furry fabric accents.
  • The toy is filled with soft, huggable stuffing.
  • This item commemorates the 85th anniversary of Walt Disney's Pinocchio (1940) and is part of the Disney Vault Plush Collection.

Figaro and Cleo Plush Pinocchio 85th Anniversary

