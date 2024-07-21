New Video Dives Into the Creative Story of the Epic Universe Preview Center

Universal Orlando has shared a new video that dives into the creative story of the new Universal Epic Universe Preview Center.

What’s Happening:

In a new video, Brian Robinson, Universal Creative’s Chief Creative Officer, introduces us to the Epic Universe Preview Center, which gives guests a sneak-peek at five larger-than-life worlds opening in 2025.

After giving some background on Epic Universe itself, we then get a chance to see how the Preview Center was brought to life.

The Preview Center was designed to give an artistic view into the craft of building the iconic new park.

The highlight of the Preview Center is a ⅛ inch to 1-foot scale model of the 519 acre park.

For more from the Epic Universe Preview Center, check out our complete tour

More on Epic Universe:

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.

This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.

So far, Universal has revealed details for Celestial Park How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Dark Universe SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

We’re still waiting on more details for the park’s final themed land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.

Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here