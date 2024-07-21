New Video Dives Into the Creative Story of the Epic Universe Preview Center

Universal Orlando has shared a new video that dives into the creative story of the new Universal Epic Universe Preview Center.
What’s Happening:
- In a new video, Brian Robinson, Universal Creative’s Chief Creative Officer, introduces us to the Epic Universe Preview Center, which gives guests a sneak-peek at five larger-than-life worlds opening in 2025.
- After giving some background on Epic Universe itself, we then get a chance to see how the Preview Center was brought to life.
- The Preview Center was designed to give an artistic view into the craft of building the iconic new park.
- The highlight of the Preview Center is a ⅛ inch to 1-foot scale model of the 519 acre park.
- For more from the Epic Universe Preview Center, check out our complete tour of the facility, which is now open daily at Universal CityWalk.
More on Epic Universe:
- In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will unveil Universal Epic Universe.
- This new park will include 50 attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences.
- So far, Universal has revealed details for Celestial Park (the park’s hub area), How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.
- We’re still waiting on more details for the park’s final themed land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic.
- Check out all the details we currently have on Epic Universe here.
