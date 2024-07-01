Dinner and a Movie Deal – Universal CityWalk in California Is Offering a New Discount For Guests

The Universal CityWalk shopping district, located directly next to Universal Studios Hollywood, is offering a new deal for movie lovers catching dinner before showtime.

What’s Happening:

Universal CityWalk in Universal City, CA announced a new dinner and a movie deal available now through August 31st.

The deal allows guests dining at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen 15% off their meal when seeing a movie at Universal Cinema AM at CityWalk Hollywood.

Guests will also continue to receive $5 general parking when seeing a film at the shopping center.

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood is the only theatrical venue in the world to have both a six-story 70MM Imax with 4K laser projection and the new PRIME at AMC auditorium, which features 4K laser projections and heated, plush recliner seats with built-in subwoofers.

In addition to this sweet deal, Universal Studios is offering a Buy A Day, Get a 2nd Day Free ticket deal. This ticket offer is available to purchase now through October 9, 2024.

