Dinner and a Movie Deal – Universal CityWalk in California Is Offering a New Discount For Guests

The Universal CityWalk shopping district, located directly next to Universal Studios Hollywood, is offering a new deal for movie lovers catching dinner before showtime.
What’s Happening:
- Universal CityWalk in Universal City, CA announced a new dinner and a movie deal available now through August 31st.
- The deal allows guests dining at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen 15% off their meal when seeing a movie at Universal Cinema AM at CityWalk Hollywood.
- Guests will also continue to receive $5 general parking when seeing a film at the shopping center.
- Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood is the only theatrical venue in the world to have both a six-story 70MM Imax with 4K laser projection and the new PRIME at AMC auditorium, which features 4K laser projections and heated, plush recliner seats with built-in subwoofers.
- In addition to this sweet deal, Universal Studios is offering a Buy A Day, Get a 2nd Day Free ticket deal. This ticket offer is available to purchase now through October 9, 2024.
