Dollywood Deal Alert – Food City Is Offering Discounts On Park Tickets This Summer

This summer, Food City customers in the Tri-Cities, Knoxville and Chattanooga will have the opportunity to save on their next trip to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

What’s Happening:

Beginning July 1st, Food City, the official grocery store of Dollywood, will offer two new deals for customers to save on their next trip to Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country.

The first promotion allows Food City ValuCard customers to purchase a 2-day ticket, one day at Dollywood and one day at Splash Country, for only $99. The ticket offer will be available to purchase from July 1 to August 11 and can be used any operating day between July 1 and September 8.

A second offer provides ValuCard customers at Food City’s Sevier County locations the ability to receive $25 off one-day tickets to Dollywood’s Splash Country. This offer is also available from July 1 to August 11 with tickets being usable from July 1 to August 22.

To access these offers, ValuCard customers must spend $25 at a participating Food City location. Information allowing access to these deals will be printed on the receipt. You can redeem either offer on the Dollywood website or at Dollywood Parks ticket windows. More information on the promotion can be found here

Food City is also the primary sponsor of Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, which runs now through August 11. The event also includes the fan favorite nightly Sweet Summer Nights drone and firework show. The drone show will continue on weekends through September 1.

