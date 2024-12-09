Photos: Grinchmas Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood for 2024 with The Grinch, Max, and Much More

Tasty treats are available, in addition to crafts, shows, and more.

Last week Laughing Place was invited over to Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California to check out this year’s Grinchmas “Who-bilation,” and below you will find photos from my experience.

The first thing guests will see as they approach Universal Plaza is a Whoville car prop from director Ron Howard’s 2000 How the Grinch Stole Christmas film starring Jim Carrey. Then inside the plaza you’ll find some helpful signage directing you around the Grinchmas area, in addition to showtimes for the various performances.

Beyond the unmissable Grinchmas tree, there are also photo ops featuring a Grinch-like snowman and a meet-and-greet spot for Max the dog, who makes appearances throughout the day.

And of course no Grinchmas season would be complete without paying a visit to the Grinch himself, who is available to chat and take photos with guests– but be aware, he is sometimes not very nice.

The Grinch gives his thoughts on this year’s #Grinchmas activities and the various citizens of Whoville. #UniversalStudiosHollywood pic.twitter.com/sMO8qcu8BG — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) December 5, 2024

Other residents of Whoville you might meet around the Grinchmas area include Martha May Whovier, Augustus May Who (AKA the esteemed Mayor of Whoville), and Cindy Lou Who.

Now let’s take a look at some of the delectable treats and beverages available during the Grinchmas season, including a Christmas Vacation cocktail, Orrrr… Nice cocktail, Whoville Present Cookie, Up to Snow Good non-alcoholic beverage, 2 Sizes Too Small cupcake, Snowflake Gingerbread Cookie, Whobilicious Cinnamon Roll, Grinch’s Heart Lemonade non-alcoholic beverage, Grinch Donut, Who Pudding, Cocoa Cookie, Gingerbread Whoopie Pie, Winter Mojito cocktail, Feliz Navidad non-alcoholic beverage, Abuelo’s Regalo cocktail, and the Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie. Samples of these tasty treats were available to members of the media on Thursday, but I sadly couldn’t eat them due to my food allergies. Fortunately I was able to bring some home to my wife, who said they were delicious!

Also in the Grinchmas area is a crafting section where guests can create their own Max paper ornaments for the holidays.

Here are some more photos from around Universal Plaza during the 2024 holiday season.

And don’t leave without sending the Grinch a postcard up atop of Mount Crumpit letting him know how your own heart has grown three sizes by doing some good deeds this year.

Grinchmas runs from now through January 6th at Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California, in addition to a holiday overlay at Super Nintendo World and the fan-favorite Christmas at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Be sure to visit the theme park’s official website for additional information and to purchase advance tickets.