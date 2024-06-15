Legoland Florida Celebrates Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Success

Legoland Florida is throwing their support to the Florida Panthers with a new addition to Miniland U.S.A.
What’s Happening:
- The Florida Panthers are one game away from sweeping the Edmonton Oilers and winning the Stanley Cup.
- To celebrate the success of a local hockey team, the Master Model Builders of Legoland Florida have added a special viewing party to Miniland U.S.A.
- The display took more than ten hours to build.
- Depending on the events of tonight’s game, the scene could change, so be on the lookout when visiting Legoland Florida!
More Legoland News: