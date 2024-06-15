Legoland Florida Celebrates Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final Success

Legoland Florida is throwing their support to the Florida Panthers with a new addition to Miniland U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

The Florida Panthers are one game away from sweeping the Edmonton Oilers and winning the Stanley Cup.

To celebrate the success of a local hockey team, the Master Model Builders of Legoland Florida have added a special viewing party to Miniland U.S.A.

The display took more than ten hours to build.

Depending on the events of tonight’s game, the scene could change, so be on the lookout when visiting Legoland Florida!

