The Next Celebration Sundays at SeaWorld Orlando Will Take Place This Month

Coca-Cola “Celebration Sundays” at SeaWorld Orlando offers exclusive merchandise giveaways for Pass Members, complimentary beverage samples, and more. The next one is coming up this month.

What's Happening:

Coca-Cola is honoring SeaWorld's 60th anniversary with "Celebration Sundays."

This offers complimentary beverage sampling to all visitors and provides exclusive, limited-edition co-branded merchandise giveaways for pass members, available while supplies last.

The next Celebration Sunday is scheduled for October 20th, featuring a giveaway for Pass Members that includes a Coca-Cola fanny pack.

SeaWorld Pass Members are invited to visit the Coca-Cola booth located across from the Nautilus

By presenting an Annual Pass, visitors can obtain an exclusive Coca-Cola fanny pack, taste new Coca-Cola beverages, and take photos or videos at the Coca-Cola photo booth.

Tickets and Passes:

Guests visiting the park who are interested in becoming Pass Members can benefit from SeaWorld Orlando's exclusive Fall Flash Sale, which allows them to purchase an Annual Pass and receive a complimentary upgrade to the next tier.

SeaWorld Orlando has introduced the 2025 Fun Card. Priced at just $139.99, which is lower than a single day ticket, this card allows guests unlimited access to SeaWorld Orlando until December 31st, 2025.

