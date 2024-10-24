SeaWorld Orlando and Navy Federal Credit Union Team Up to Celebrate Veterans Day

SeaWorld Orlando is extending the Military Annual Pass to include both veterans and active duty military members for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

This Veterans Day, SeaWorld Orlando is collaborating with Navy Federal Credit Union to pay tribute to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Beginning on Friday, November 8, and continuing until Monday, November 11, the park will hold a series of special events to honor veterans and their contributions. These events will feature a “Hero’s Salute” during certain animal presentations, live musical performances, and a special patriotic fireworks display scheduled for Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10.

Veterans visiting the park during Veterans Day weekend will enjoy exclusive benefits, which include priority entrance through the Waves of Honor gate, opportunities for photographs, and a special Waves of Honor pre-show salute.

Tickets and Passes:

This year, SeaWorld Orlando is expanding the Military Annual Pass to BOTH veterans and active duty military personnel for a limited time.

Previously, this offer was exclusive to active duty members. Veterans who acquire a Military Annual Pass will now benefit from unlimited admission without any blockout dates, along with complimentary parking, valid until the end of 2025.

Veterans and active duty members of the United States Armed Forces have the option to acquire a Military Pass through WavesOfHonor.com

Active duty personnel are entitled to complimentary single-day admission, while their family members can benefit from discounted admission rates.

What They’re Saying:

Jon Peterson , Park President of SeaWorld Orlando: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union and extend this offer to veterans, recognizing their unwavering dedication and sacrifices. "We invite both veterans and active duty service members to create unforgettable experiences with their families here at SeaWorld."

Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal: "It's an absolute honor to serve those who serve, and to sponsor an event dedicated to our veterans. This event fits our core value at Navy Federal Credit Union of supporting our military members and their families."

