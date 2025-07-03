"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for June 24th

Our hosts discuss the latest Disneyland 70th styles, "Inside Out," "Fantastic Four," and so much more!

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection Now Available at Disney Store

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration has us feeling beyond joyous with its exciting lineup of entertainment, in-park experiences, character outfits, specialty food, and yes, merchandise. For the folks at home who haven’t had the chance to swing by the Disneyland Resort, Disney Store is the perfect option to shop festive items from the various DLR 70th Collections. The latest offering is the Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection.

Back-to-School Style: Discover the Best From Old Navy x Disney

Old Navy has partnered with Disney to create a stylish back-to-school collection featuring clothing and a variety of backpacks inspired by Mickey & Friends.

Nostalgia on Rotation: Disney Music Emporium Announces Four New Vinyl Preorders Ahead of their DME Day Sale

Disney Music Emporium is gearing up for their DME Day one day only sale! In celebration of the event, the online retailer has announced four new vinyl preorders that will arrive for the June 24 event.

Disney Fine Arts Debuts New Limited-Edition Muppets and Disney Art by Beau Hufford

The collection, created by artist Beau Hufford, features pieces inspired by characters like Mickey, Minnie, Kermit the Frog, Beaker, Bunson, Jack Skellington, and more. With Hufford's bold and eye-popping art style, these characters come to life in brand new ways across canvas, and wood carvings.

Disney Adventure Set To Debut First World of Disney Location At Sea as Part of Onboard Retail Experiences

As we get closer to the debut of the new Disney Adventure, setting sail for Disney Cruise Line starting in December, we are getting a bit more information about what to expect with retail locations on board.

We're Getting Emotional Over Here! "Inside Out" 10th Anniversary Collection Arrives at Disney Store

It’s hard to believe, but Pixar’s colorful, expressive feature Inside Out celebrates its 10th anniversary this year! We’re experiencing a full range of emotions as we consider this fact including a bit of sadness and fear at how quickly time passes, but mostly we’re feeling joy. Speaking of emotions, Disney Store is commemorating the film’s milestone with new merchandise you won’t want to pass up.

"Jaws" and "Back to the Future" Both Get Cool Hot Wheels Sets as San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Mattel has revealed two of their San Diego Comic-Con exclusives in the form of special two-piece Hot Wheels sets inspired by a couple of the most beloved films of all time (and both with Universal theme park history) - Jaws and Back to the Future.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" RockLove Collection Includes Four Snazzy New Items

Forget “Flame On," it’s time for “Necklace On!" because the Fantastic Four have a new jewelry collection via RockLove. Tied to the impending release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the RockLove collection consists of four (hey now!) new pieces, including a ring and three different necklaces.

Hot Toys Reveals New ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"

Fans of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series are going to want to check their savings account right about now, because Hot Toys just revealed its impressive new ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-scale collectible figure, and Sideshow already has an unboxing video for those who want to take a closer look.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! - New Character and Special Occasion Designs - June 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Park-Specific Disney Parks Starbucks Mugs Now Available at Disney Store

This past spring, Disney Parks and Starbucks teamed up for a collection of colorful Parks themed mugs as well as tumblers with mystery pins that were a big hit with fans. Following the first successful drop on Disney Store in March, more mugs have been added featuring designs for individual parks at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

Discounted Magic Awaits: ACE Avatar Maker and TRON Identity Program Slashed to $50

Who hasn't had the desire to be transformed into their own personal action figure? Well, now you can take the plunge at Windtraders gift shop in Pandora – The World of Avatar. The ACE Avatar Maker has been a popular offering since the area first opened in 2017, but now, Disney is offering a steep discount.

Make Waves This Summer with "Moana" Themed Merchandise

A special preview of Moana's wayfinding adventures has been released on YouTube Kids, featuring Moana sharing her passion for the ocean alongside her thrilling journey with Simea, narrated by Auli’i Cravalho. With new YouTube content highlighting our beloved wayfinder and a range of Moana-inspired summer products now available, there is much to be excited about. Discover an array of new offerings from brands like LEGO, Loungefly, Sand Cloud, and more.

Review: "Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar" Illumineer's Trove is One of the Best Yet

As Disney Lorcana nears the end of its second year, the latest chapter Reign of Jafar has hit store shelves. In addition to Single Player Decks, booster packs, accessories, and another Illumineer’s Quest — this one called Palace Heist — a new Illumineer’s Trove is also available.

Stitch Day at Disneyland Paris: Out-Of-This-World Limited-Time Treats, Treasures and More

Disneyland Paris is gearing up to bring in a mischievous celebration of Disney’s most loveable alien this month with new limited-time offerings for Stitch Day. Taking place on June 26th (AKA 6/26), the Lilo & Stitch festivities come alive through special entertainment offerings, shopping, and treats.

Bring the Art of Marvel Home with The Complete Art Collection from Disney Hotel New York

If you’re a Marvel fan who has stayed at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, then you were likely enamored with the vast collection of art on display in the hotel. Well, now even those outside of Paris can get their hands on a unique book collecting art from the hotel.

Gambit's Standout "X-Men "97' Episode Gets Him an Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop!

Arguably the best episode of X-Men ‘97 to date has received an Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop! In the form of the Gambit (Genosha Battle) Pop! The figure is based off of Gambit’s depiction in the episode “Remember It." This version of Gambit comes looking appropriately battled damaged from taking on Sentinels, heading into the episode’s final moments.

Wolverine Unmasked: First Look at Sideshow's Bold New Action Figure

Sideshow has released a new unboxing video that offers Marvel enthusiasts an exclusive preview of the Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure by HONŌ Studio, just prior to its global launch. This action figure expertly embodies Wolverine's rugged, unmasked look, making it an ideal addition to any Marvel collection.

