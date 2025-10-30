"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 28th

This week we look at new items at Walt Disney World, "Zootopia 2" collections, "Frozen" plush and more.

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it's impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we're doing the searching so you don't have to!





Barely Necessities Episode 236 – October 28, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

"Zootopia 2" Ssssurprise Week Continues with Exciting New Brand Collabs

The countdown to Zootopia 2 is on with the contamination of “Ssssurprise Week” – a celebration packed with fang-tastic collaborations and product drops. Last week, we learned about some new Zootopia items coming to the Disney Store, and now we're learning of some fun new collabs.

Photos: More New Figment Merchandise Sparks Imagination at EPCOT

From whimsical apparel to collectibles that celebrate everyone’s favorite purple dragon, these new arrivals are a dream come true for Figment fans. If you’re shopping at EPCOT, this fresh wave of merch is bursting with creativity, color, and imagination!

Disney Villains Cruella and Maleficent Close Out Act 3 of Jewelry Collection from RockLove

The final two Disney Villainesses in RockLove’s latest Disney collection have arrived, and they are as cunning and stylish as ever! Cruella de Vil and Maleficent make their grand debut as the closers for this wave, completing Act 3 of the Disney Villains collection.

Photos: New Disney Letterman Jackets Bring Cozy Magic to Walt Disney World

As the weather cools down, it’s time to bundle up with a touch of Disney magic! New Disney-themed jackets have arrived at Walt Disney World, bringing a cozy and stylish way to show off your favorite characters. Perfect for those chilly evenings on Main Street, U.S.A. (But maybe not in Florida…) This collection features charming designs inspired by Chip & Dale, Orange Bird, The Emperor's New Groove, and, of course, Mickey Mouse himself.

New & Noteworthy Disney Vacation Club Merchandise at Walt Disney World

Looking to show off your Disney Vacation Club pride? You’re in luck! A brand-new collection of DVC-exclusive merchandise has arrived across Walt Disney World. From cozy apparel and collectible pins to stylish accessories and home décor, these new finds are perfect for Members looking to bring a touch of Disney magic to their home away from home.

"Frozen" Urupocha-Chan Plush Available First Through Disney Store Private Access

Want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping? There's an new collection of Frozen-themed plush from Disney Store Japan debuting this week and guests with Disney accounts will have the first chance to buy their favorites as part of Private Access. The Frozen Urupocha-Chan Plush Collection is the latest wave in the ongoing series and will be available through Private Access from October 27-29.

Behold the Dark Power of Chernabog with New Figure Celebrating the 85th Anniversary of "Fantasia"

An incredible new Chernabog light-up figure is now available from the Disney Store, celebrating the 85th anniversary of Fantasia. Rising to full power, he perches on a volcanic peak summoning spirits of the dead in a profane ritual–only to be struck down by the sacred light of dawn. This fine painted figure features dramatic lighting and glowing eyes, bringing the forceful sculpture to captivating life.

Grizzly Peak and Beyond: Voice of Mickey and Disney Artist Bret Iwan to Debut New Expedition Collection Exclusive to Disney Parks

Launching soon only at Disney Parks, the brand-new Expedition Mickey Mouse collection is filled with the spirit of adventure, bringing Mickey Mouse to life through a daring new vision – from artist and voice of Mickey Mouse, Bret Iwan.

Her Universe Celebrates 70 Years of Disneyland with New Collection Designed by 2023 Fashion Show Winners

Ashley Eckstein, the founder of Her Universe (and voice of Ahsoka Tano), shared the news of the launch of a new Disneyland 70 Her Universe collection. What makes this particular collection unique is that it was designed in collaboration with Rachel Petterson and Raeven K. Harris, the 2023 winners of the Her Universe Fashion Show at San Diego Comic-Con.

Photos: Resort-Exclusive Finds at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Set sail for tropical style! At Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, the merchandise at the resort’s gift shop, Calypso Trading Post, captures the relaxed charm and lively spirit of this island-inspired haven. Guests can bring a touch of that island magic home with new resort-exclusive apparel, accessories, and keepsakes inspired by the resort’s sunny vibes and nautical style.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2025

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit. Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - October 26-November 1

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Extended - Don't Miss Disney Store's One Day Only Toy Tuesday Sale!

It’s time to get a jump start on your holiday shopping and if there are young Disney fans on your list who love dolls, toys and action figures, today’s the day to visit Disney Store! Now’s your chance to take advantage of the One Day Only - Toy Tuesday shopping event with up to 40% off plush, action figures and more.

Unleash Your Imagination in Style: New Figment Button-Up Shirt Arrives at Walt Disney World

Lots of new Figment merchandise and apparel has been released over the last few weeks at Walt Disney World, and the latest is a fantastic new purple button-up shirt, featuring various different Figment designs inspired by his appearance in the original version of Journey into Imagination at EPCOT .

Photos: The Latest Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Items Available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Following on from a couple of new shirts that debuted earlier this year, a whole new collection of Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto merchandise is now available at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

"Zootopia 2" Ssssurprise Week Continues With a Dozen New Products Revealed

As part of the Ssssurprise Week event at Disney Store, we now have a look at some incredible merchandise arriving ahead of Zootopia 2. The new set of items are inspired by mainstay characters like Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as well as newcomers like Pawbert Lynxley, Nipples Maplestick, and Gary De’Snake.

Photos: Bring Home the Charm of Disney’s Riviera Resort with Resort Exclusive Merchandise

Escape to the elegance of the European Riviera Disney style! At Disney’s Riviera Resort, guests are surrounded by art, architecture, and atmosphere inspired by the sun-soaked coasts of France and Italy. Now, guests can bring that blend of classic charm and modern luxury home with exclusive Riviera Resort merchandise, featuring chic apparel, accessories, and home décor that capture the essence of la dolce vita.

Photos: New Disney Princess Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted some delicious new treats inspired by Disney Princesses. While there are a few of the standard looking prepackaged snacks, a new set of truffles packaged to look like fairytale novels provide an extra touch of magic to these new treats.

Photos: A Bevy of Christmas Tree Ornaments Perfect for Disney Fans

Even though Walt Disney World is home to year-round Christmas shop locations, now is when a wider variety of products hits the shelves and sometimes even more niche and obscure Disney Parks attractions or Disney and Pixar animated films are celebrated. Earlier, we were at Disney’s Days of Christmas at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and caught a few favorites that might be new to some of our readers. Take a look. Plus, we’ve included links to the Disney Store items if available.



Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

