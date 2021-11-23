“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 16th

Barely Necessities Episode 51 – November 16, 2021

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’ll discuss Disney+ Day merchandise, new Loungefly designs on shopDisney, a Cruella exclusive on Entertainment Earth, and the latest MagicBands releases. For Marvel we’ll look at the BarkBox themed to Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as What If…? Mystery Minis from Funko. Star Wars gives us Week 6 of Bring Home the Bounty, a preview of Life Day merchandise (coming November 17th) and The Book of Boba Fett Funko Pop!

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

Happy Disney+ Day! New T-Shirts, Plush, and Collectibles Come to shopDisney

How are you celebrating Disney+ Day (November 12th)? We’re going shopping! shopDisney is commemorating the second anniversary of the streaming service with some great merchandise that’s available now or for pre-order.

"Cruella" Graffiti Loungefly Backpack and Wallet Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

Channel that inner diva, fashionista, and sometimes bad girl with new Cruella-inspired Loungefly exclusives from Entertainment Earth!

Enchanted and Playful New Loungefly Disney Parks Bags Come to shopDisney

Calling all Disney Loungefly fans! The latest shopDisney arrivals are here full of Disney Parks vibes and tributes to your favorite movies and characters and we love them all! Give your Disney accessoires collection a little boost of enchantment with these delightful selections that are available now.

Disney Parks, Movies and More Featured on Latest Series of MagicBands

Disney guests know that they can unlock all of the wonder and excitement that awaits at Walt Disney World Resort with MagicBands, and shopDisney has released a new wave of accessories for fans to bring home.

Spider-Man Toys Swinging Into BarkBox Just in Time for "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Superdogs in training can get in on the action with the latest collections from BarkBox that include Spider-Man toys featuring iconic characters and items.

Explore Alternate Realities with Marvel's "What If…? Funko Mystery Mini Figures

As the excitement surrounding Marvel’s What If…? continues to grow, Funko is bringing the heroic characters to life in a new way with their Mystery Mini figures.

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Disney and Lucasfilm's "Bring Home the Bounty" Global Campaign

Today’s Bounty reveals encourage fans to use the minds, get creative, and even practice finding zen. From exciting LEGO sets and family friendly mobile games to adult novels and a collection of galactic teas, this week is all about focus, balance and beauty.

Celebrate Life Day with New Star Wars Merchandise Collections Coming to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Anyone who’s a Star Wars fan knows that today— November 17th—is a very special holiday. No, it’s not the day that a film premiered, it’s Life Day! Commemorate the season with new collections and merchandise at the Disney Parks and on shopDisney.

"The Book of Boba Fett" Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Funko is already getting fans excited for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett Pop! figures and key chains that are now available for pre-order.

shopDisney's Introduces Fun and Fashionable Flannel Shirts That are Perfect for Fall

Cold weather has arrived and what better way to prepare for the fall than with new Disney flannel shirts? Bundle up and play with layering using these colorful tops that feature six fantastic characters from Disney's extensive film library.

kate spade new york Salutes Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary with New Line of Purses and Wallets

Arriving recently on shopDisney, this sleek black and gold series of bags and wallets combines kate spade's signature style with Disney’s golden anniversary logo.

Princess Kida Limited Edition Doll Now Available on shopDisney

At long last, shopDisney is showing some love for Princess Kida, from Atlantis: The Lost Empire with a Limited Edition Doll.

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Pocahontas Doll Available for Pre-Order

The Pocahontas doll is designed by Javier Garcia who is the Senior Manager of Product Design. Garcia was inspired by Pocahontas’ connection to nature, compassion and ethos to create a stunning look worthy of the daring adventurer.

Photos: Disney's Animal Kingdom Celebrates the Holidays with Festive Decor and Merchandise

The holidays have arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Jeremiah was at the park today and has shared pictures of the decorations, Merry Menagerie and more.

Disney to Launch Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation on November 20th

Grab your five best pals and make plans for a fantastic Stay-Cation with Disney’s Sensational Six. Starting November 20th, Disney is launching Mickey and Friends Stay True: Stay-Cation in six cities across North America with fun activities the whole family can enjoy.

Target Acquired! "Hawkeye" Series Funko Pop! Available Now for Pre-Order

Admit it, Hawkeye is not high on your list of superheroes, but I have a feeling that’s going to change when the new Disney+ series launches on November 24th. Get ahead of the crowd and pre-order your Hawkeye series Funko Pop! now from Entertainment Earth.

It's a Winter Wonderland with Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread and Snowman Loungefly Collections

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we’re already thinking about the holidays! Loungefly is too and will be debuting a wintry mix of Disney goodies in the coming months such as new Gingerbread and Snowman collections featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Join Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive with 10 Magical Gifts to Donate to Toys for Tots Through shopDisney

This year Disney is once again donating to Toy for Tots and they’re inviting fans to join in and help share the magic with others.

Disney Launches "From Our Family To Yours" Supporting Make-A-Wish Featuring New Animated Short, "The Stepdad"

As part of Disney’s festive “From Our Family To Yours” campaign and a sequel to 2020’s Lola short, this year you can get into the holiday spirit by checking out Disney’s new magical Christmas video, The Stepdad.

