Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May 26th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

Main Street Electrical Parade Light-Up Sign is the Dazzling Decor Every Disney Fans Needs

Today, a playful light-up sign showing a dapper dressed Mickey Mouse and the name of the Parade arrived on shopDisney and will be a stand out piece in your Disney collection.

Goofy 90th Anniversary Pins Celebrate the Classic Character Through the Decades

A long time ago, Goofy made his on screen debut as ''Dippy Dawg'' in Walt Disney's cartoon short Mickey's Revue (1932) and we’ve loved him ever since! Now that his career has reached 90 years, Disney is honoring the humorous, lanky fellow with two new pins.

Commemorate Goofy's 90th Birthday with New Collectible Key from shopDisney

Well gawrsh! Goofy is celebrating his 90th birthday and shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with a new Collectible Key themed to the tallest member of the Fab Five (and Sensational Six)!

Kenner-Style Star Wars Vintage Action Figure Set, Hoodie and Water Bottle Arrive on shopDisney

Whoever said newer is better obviously never had any awesome vintage collectibles. Star Wars fans can relive the glory days of youth with a set of amazing Kenner-style retro action figures (and a few other surprises) that have made their way to shopDisney.

Cute, Cuddly Plush Join the Disney Pride Collection

shopDisney’s Pride Collection selection is growing as they welcome three new adorable plush pals. Covered from head to toe in rainbow stripes, Mickey, Minnie and Stitch are here to share the love!

Sobel Westex

Review: Star Wars Classic Sheets by Sobel Westex are Perfect for Every Species

You might not be familiar with the name Sobel Westex, but if you’ve stayed at a Disney hotel (or other major chains) you’ve probably used their sheets and towels. The company recently had a sale for Star Wars Day so Bekah bought some sheets and reported back on her experience.

Disney Parks

New "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Star Tours and Other Star Wars Merchandise Now Available at Downtown Disney

With Star Wars Celebration 2022 ready to kick off tomorrow, the whole Anaheim area is buzzing with energy from a galaxy far, far away. We stopped by the Star Wars Trading Post at Downtown Disney in Disneyland Resort and spotted some brand new Star Wars merchandise.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Opening Day Merchandise to Be Available at Creations Shop

Due to anticipated high demand and space constraints inside the Treasures of Xandar (the attraction’s store), the merchandise location will have a delayed opening to help manage demand during the grand opening.

Disneyland Paris Previews Spider-Bots, Apparel and Drinkware for Avengers Campus

Guests can gear up for a day of play and keep the fun going long after they leave with WEB Power Band, Spider-Bots, pins, mugs and more. Disneyland Paris’ assortment of Avengers Campus merchandise will be available at Mission Equipment shop located inside the building of SPIDER-MAN W.E.B. ADVENTURE.

New Limited Edition Journey into Imagination with Figment 20th Anniversary Pins Released at EPCOT

Can you believe that the third and current iteration of the Journey into Imagination attraction is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year? To celebrate, two excellent new pins have been released at EPCOT’s Creations Shop.

Universal Orlando Resort

Photos: Universal Orlando’s Summer Tribute Store Merchandise

Universal Orlando opened their all-new Summer Tribute Store today, themed as the Tribute Theater, which is showcasing three classic Universal films: E.T., Jaws and Back to the Future. Let’s take a look at some of the merchandise available in the store.

Denuo Novo

501st Trooper Helmet by Denuo Novo Debuts Star Wars Celebration

Fans of the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars franchise can continue growing their collection with the latest helmet replica from Denuo Novo. Debuting today at Star Wars Celebration is the 501st Trooper Helmet Accessory that’s available for pre-order.

Entertainment Earth

Reva (Third Inquisitor) Action Figures Join Hasbro's Black Series, Vintage and Retro Collections

Sith supporting Reva, who some might know as the Third Sister, is getting three action figure looks as part of Hasbro’s various lines and all of these versions are available now for pre-order.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi" Funko Pop! and Key Chains

As Star Wars fans prepare to return to the galaxy far, far away, Funko is helping to make their collectible dreams come true with a series of new Pop! figures.

Threezero Debuts Infinity Saga Iron Man Mark 3 Action Figure in Marvel DLX Series

This latest Iron Man addition showcases the hero’s classic colors of red and gold featured here with a multi-layer metallic coating process that accurately replicates the design of Stark's armored suit as seen in the Iron Man movies.

Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Collection Figures Available at Entertainment Earth

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga (Phases 1-3) can add Captain America (Infinity War) and Happy Hogan (Iron Man 3) action figures to their collection. Originally these were available exclusively at Walmart and Target respectively but have just been added to Entertainment Earth and are available for pre-order.

Kingdom Hearts

Key Chains, Plush, Pins and More Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Merchandise Arrive at Square Enix Store

It’s been 20 years since gamers first met Sora and wielded the magical Keyblade to fight the heartless and restore light to Destiny Island. Now Square Enix is honoring the milestone with a lovely selection of 20th anniversary merchandise featuring the game’s characters and of course, the iconic Keyblade.

Pick of the Day

“Rebel against the typical fashion trends in this sleeveless hooded tunic with Rebel Alliance Starbird graphics, embroidered Star Wars indicia, and a stylish, sleek souvenir of Black Spire Outpost at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.”

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Hooded Tunic for Women | shopDisney

More Merchandise: