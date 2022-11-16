“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for November 15th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 101 – November 15th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGOzcn3LJCA

It’s Snow White’s 85th Anniversary and there’s lots to look at on shopDisney! We also check out Black Friday deals, the Beauty Box: Disney Edition from Ulta, Disney Gifts at TJ Maxx, and Rock ‘Em Socks’ Peter Pan collection. Marvel gives us Black Panther Dolls and an X-Men 60th Anniversary Villains 5-pack; while Star Wars delivers new Mandalorian apparel from STANCE and week 5 of Bring Home the Galaxy!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

shopDisney Introduces New Jewelry, Apparel and Collectibles for the 85th Anniversary of "Snow White"

There’s always an important milestone in Disney history for fans to celebrate and this year one of those anniversaries is for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film turns 85 this year and naturally, shopDisney is commemorating the occasion with new merchandise.

Black Friday Deals On Toys, Pajamas and Holiday Goodies at shopDisney

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and shopDisney is already rolling out their Black Friday deals. Popular kids toys, family jammies (that’s pajamas) and cuddly plush are all on sale making this the perfect opportunity to shop your holiday gift list.

Ulta's Beauty Box: Disney Edition Presents Magical Range of Cosmetics in Spaceship Earth Bag

Ulta Beauty is back with new Walt Disney World cosmetics as part of the Beauty Box collection. Themed to the Most Magical Place on Earth, this assortment spans a range of makeup essentials in Disney-themed packaging that features Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, Tinker Bell and Lumiere icons.

Become a Disney Holiday Maxxinista — Fun and Festive Items Spotted at TJ Maxx

If you have a Disney fan on your shopping list this Christmas season, don’t forget to check out your local TJ Maxx. On our recent visit, we found a variety of Disney holiday jewelry, cute mugs, Joffrey’s Coffee, and so much more!

Take Off for Neverland with The "Peter Pan" Collection from Rock 'Em Socks

Disney fans who want to keep their feet warm during the cold months but still proudly display their love of all things Disney should stop by Rock ‘Em Socks. The online retailer has launched a new collection inspired by Peter Pan and with a dozen designs to choose from (yes, that’s 12) there’s something here for everyone.

Grow Your Marvel Collection with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Dolls from shopDisney

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has just closed out its fourth Phase with the long awaited Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While fans are still flocking to the theaters to see the film, new merchandise is rolling in on shopDisney as a trio of fashion dolls arrives in time for holiday shopping.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Honors 60 Years of X-Men With Villains 5-Pack Action Figure Set

As the X-Men celebrate 60 years, Hasbro is commemorating the milestone with a missive 5-pack figure series featuring quite the assortment of obscure baddies

Exclusive "Bring Home the Galaxy" Reveal: New "The Mandalorian" Apparel from Stance Features Grogu and Din Djarin

We are pleased to announce that we have been granted another exclusive Star Wars reveal: this time for two new pieces of apparel from Stance, inspired by the smash-hit Disney+ live-action series The Mandalorian and featuring the already-beloved characters of Grogu and Din Djarin.

"Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy" Week 5 Roundup – Heroes & Villians, Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Igloo, More

This week’s announcements and highlighted products from Bring Home the Galaxy include items from Heroes & Villains, Hasbro, Funko, Citizen, Igloo, Insight Editions, LEGO, and Denuo Novo.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Style with A Twist! New Swirl Collection Pops Up on shopDisney

Fall might be winding down, but over at shopDisney they’re all about the summer vibes. A new collection of apparel and accessories was just debuted and will have you dreaming in Swirls!

BaubleBar Brings "Pinocchio," "Fantasia" and Other Disney Classics to Their Jewelry Collection

The winter holidays are on all of our minds but it doesn’t need to be Christmas to share the gift of Disney magic! Of course if you’re checking off your seasonal gift list that’s okay too and shopDisney has a lovely assortment of BaubleBar jewelry featuring classic characters.

"Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" 85th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Collection

“Magic Mirror on the wall…” if you love Disney’s animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, you’re going to fall in love with Dooney & Bourke’s latest collection that honors the film’s 85th anniversary.

Janie and Jack Launch Enchanting "Frozen" Apparel Collection of Kids

You might not be able to send your kids to Arendelle for a visit, but you can let them dress like Anna and Elsa! Fans of Janie and Jack will love the brand’s newest apparel collection inspired by the magic of Disney’s Frozen.

Photos – New Life Day Merchandise Now Available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios

A new line of apparel, accessories and more dedicated to the little-celebrated Star Wars holiday is now available at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Photos: 2022 Holiday Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The holidays have officially descended upon the Disneyland Resort, and with that comes a slew of new specialty merchandise for the season.

Bring Home the Galaxy: Hasbro Reveals Retro Style "Empire Strikes Back," "Return of the Jedi" Figure 2-Packs

Your Star Wars collection will never be complete, especially now that Hasbro has revealed the latest action figures for the Retro Collection and Black Series. The new collectibles commemorate The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi and debut as part of the Bring Home the Galaxy merchandise campaign.

Bring Home the Music of "The Mandalorian" Season 2 on Blue Vinyl Exclusively at Target

This is the way… to listen to the soundtrack from season two of The Mandalorian. The music of the hit Star Wars series is now available for pre-order on vinyl from Target.

