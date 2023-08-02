“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for August 1st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 134 – August 1st, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Enchanting New Disney Storybook Doll Collection Comes to shopDisney

Whether your kids are inspired by gorgeous gowns and romantic storylines or love the bold adventures of brave ladies, there’s something special about each Disney Princess. This year Disney is honoring those ladies with new dolls made just for kids.

Transform Your Look with "Cinderella" Reversible Pumpkin Carriage Loungefly from Entertainment Earth

The Cinderella story has long been a fairy tale favorite, and many people love the Disney version. While there are so many elements to the story, one of the best moments is when the Fairy Godmother turns an ordinary pumpkin into a gorgeous carriage. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are doing the same thing (sorta) with a new exclusive crossbody bag you’ll absolutely want in your collection.

2023 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Overview

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially here, running through November 18, 2023. This Festival has delicious food, drinks, special events, live music, and more. You know that with any festival at Walt Disney World, there will be incredible merchandise available for purchase. Here's a little overview of some of the merchandise available for the festival this year.

"The Haunted Mansion" Live-Action Collection Comes to shopDisney

It’s been a big year for merchandise at shopDisney and they have no plans of stopping anytime soon. Last week fans were treated to a healthy dose of Haunted Mansion collections inspired by the beloved attraction, but now it’s time to focus on the live-action adaptation with new styles for the modern audience.

Review: Enso Rings’ Disney Styles Bring Whimsy to Your Jewelry Collection

Disney jewelry has become increasingly popular over the last several decades and more and more designers and brands are including the beloved characters on their signature offerings. Lifestyle brand Enso Rings has been working with Disney for a few years now and this spring and summer I was invited to check out their newest Disney and Pixar silicone rings that share motivating words, celebrate friendship and honor an animated classic.

Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Launches New Animated Short, Makeup Collection and Limited Edition Pins

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has reached their 10th anniversary milestone and has teamed up with Disney for an exclusive Disney100 x Charlotte Tilbury Collection starring Tinker Bell!

Petunia Pickle Bottom and Disney Baby Present New "Peter Pan" Off to Never Land Collection

“Here we go!” Petunia Pickle Bottom is inviting fans to join them in celebrating Peter Pan with a brand new Disney’s Off to Never Land Collection. The company’s stylish backpacks and family friendly travel accessories feature the film’s most popular characters are ready for all of your adventures.

Bring the Spooky to Your Home with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Decor and Character Plush

The Nightmare Before Christmas is celebrating its 30th anniversary and shopDisney is helping fans to honor the beloved film at home with a stunning new collection of home decor, trinkets, books, figurines, and plush featuring Jack, Sally and the rest of the gang from Halloween Town.

Gonzo, Kermit and the Whole Gang Featured in New "The Muppet Christmas Carol" Funko Pop! Collection

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… when Funko rolls out their seasonal Pop! figures. This year the beloved Muppets are getting a Christmas makeover in the style of their film The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Spider-Man at Hot Topic – Home Decor, Apparel and Essential Accessories

I’ve been into Hot Topic stores many times, and have seen some fun Marvel items, but I didn’t realize there was so much more online! Today we’re taking a look at the Spider-Man offerings whether new, exclusive, clearance or just on sale, and there is plenty to check out!

Celebrate National Spider-Man Day with Awesome Marvel Toys and Costumes from Jazwares

Did you know that August 1st is National Spider-Man Day?! That’s right folks, you have all the more reason to celebrate the web slinger (or your favorite iteration of the character) and treat yourself to awesome Spider-Man merchandise! Jazwares recently spotlighted some of their Spidey offerings for adults and kids that will make everyone feel like a hero.

Cal Kestis Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber Comes to shopDisney

Jedi: Fallen Order’s Cal Kesits is getting a lot of lightsaber love this year as the character’s choice of sleek weapon gets another edition at shopDisney. In fact this blade is from the newly released sequel game, Jedi: Survivor and for added theatrics, it changes color!

R2-D2 at Hot Topic – Accessories, Apparel, and Artwork Featuring the Astromech

We all know Hot Topic has a very specific look and feel, but along with some of their edgier products are plenty of awesome Star Wars items too. In fact their website is so full of Star Wars goodies that we’re breaking things down a bit into some of our favorite characters and movies. Today, we’re looking at R2-D2!

You Can Get That at BoxLunch?! High End Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Gifts and Collectibles for Every Fan

There is so much Disney merchandise popping up around the internet, and one of our favorite sites to visit is BoxLunch. This is truly a great place to go for niche fandom selections celebrating franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and dozens of Disney stories too. Today we’re checking out all sorts of high end gifts and lawn decor you probably didn’t know you could get at BoxLunch.

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," TomorrowLanders

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirty-first week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and brings with it a new D23 Exclusive, plenty of the Nightmare Before Christmas and some cute TomorrowLanders styles.

Rock Halloween Town Styles All Year Long with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Trend Collection from shopDisney

What’s this? A milestone anniversary for The Nightmare Before Christmas? Join shopDisney and residents of Halloween Town in celebrating the big year with a fantastic new Trend Collection that combines the best parts of spooky and stylish for your Halloween and Christmas wardrobes.

Embrace a Classic with the "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection from shopDisney

Did you know that 2023 marks the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas? Fans of all ages can celebrate the beloved film at home and on the go with fresh styles from shopDisney that honor Jack, Sally and the rest of the gang from Halloween Town.

Dooney & Bourke Visit Halloween Town with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

It’s the 30th anniversary of The Nightmare Before Christmas so you know Disney will be celebrating in a big way! Fans will have plenty of new home and clothing styles to shop, but it’s the Dooney & Bourke bags that will have everyone talking! The fashion brand is bringing Halloween Town to their trendy bags and this series is a real scream.

More New Incredibles-Inspired Disney’s Contemporary Resort Merchandise Arrives at Bayview Gifts

Even more new Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise has arrived, inspired by the new Incredibles decor found throughout the hotel.

Haunted Mansion Styles From Her Universe Invade Hot Topic

BoxLunch isn’t the only fandom store sporting a new Haunted Mansion collection, parent company Hot Topic has their very own array of spooky fashions courtesy of Her Universe and others. Fans of the beloved attraction who are eagerly anticipating the new movie will love this assortment of styles that will chill you to the bone.

Luca at Hot Topic – T-Shirts Tank Tops, and Picnic Accessories for Summertime Fun

On any given day you can find us browsing the internet for Disney themed merchandise, sales and other shopping opportunities. Over at Hot Topic guests will discover a wide selection of Luca-themed products that range from belts and wallets to decals, picnic baskets, and apparel too.

Melody Ehsani Launches Mickey & Friends Collection

We might not have big holidays filling up every day of the calendar, but there is something to celebrate each day of the year! July 30th marks International Friendship Day and who better to represent being pals than Mickey & Friends? Designer Melody Ehsani (ME.) is putting her spin on classic characters with a new leisure collection that’s full of vintage inspired designs. Oh, boy!

Hanukkah Donald, Gingerbread Minnie and More Disney Holiday Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

Ho, ho, holiday Funko! Folks, the season of giving is still months away, but Funko is already bestowing on their fans a new assortment of Disney Hanukkah and Chrismas Pop! figures dressed up as gingerbread men, sporting holiday sweaters and looking all around adorable.

Disney100: Entertainment Earth Exclusive Art Deco Mickey Mouse Loungefly

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are participating in the fun with an exclusive limited edition mini backpack featuring Mickey Mouse in a fun art deco style. Oh, and it glows in the dark too!

Power Up Your Wardrobe with Marvel Avengers 60th Anniversary Collection from shopDisney

The Walt Disney company is celebrating several milestone anniversaries in 2023 that span all of their franchises. Among those is Marvel who not only has 60 years of the X-Men under their belt, but also 60 years of the Avengers. Fans can join shopDisney in commemorating Earth’s Mightiest Heroes with an exciting new collection.

Spider-Man Ear Headband Swings into shopDisney

Spider-Man might do whatever a spider can, but for the rest of us, we’ll have to resort to cosplaying as the superhero. Fortunately, that’s easy with fun accessories from shopDisney. A new ear headband inspired by Peter Parker’s alter ego, Spidey, features his iconic red and blue hero suit that’s covered with webbing.

"The Marvels" Funko Pop! and Pocket Pop! Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be further exploring the story of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel with a sequel film and this time she’s teaming up with Ms. Marvel and Photon. Of course a new movie means new Funko Pop! figures of core characters we already know as well as a few mystery folks we’re anxious to learn more about.

*Special thanks to Luke Manning, Tricia Kennedy, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

