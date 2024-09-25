An All-New “20/20” Tackles A Missing Person And Missing Media Attention

A missing singer takes center stage in this week’s episode of 20/20.

What’s Happening:

Tamika Huston was a 24-year-old singer from South Carolina who went missing, seemingly vanishing out of thin air.

Her aunt, a public relations maven, was struck by the inconsistencies in coverage for missing persons cases when they feature women of color, a consequence of “missing white woman syndrome”.

Amidst a missing family member and a lack of assistance from the media in spreading the word, the hunt to find Tamika Huston became an uphill battle for all involved.

The episode, hosted by Deborah Roberts, will feature interviews from family members and friends of Huston, the creator of the podcast “Finding Tamika”, and members of the local police department who worked on the case.

20/20 airs Friday nights at 9pm ET on ABC Hulu

More ABC News: