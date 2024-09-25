Michelle Nader Joins ABC’s “Shifting Gears” As Executive Producer and Showrunner

Back in July, the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings headlining series lost showrunners Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully. The pair exited the project prior to it being picked up.

It will be the first project under her new overall deal with 20th Television to write, develop, and produce comedy, drama and limited series across platforms owned by Disney Entertainment Television.

This will be Nader’s third series with Dennings, as she previously served as showrunner on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls and Hulu Dollface .

Shifting Gears explores the story of a widowed car restorer named Matt who's estranged daughter Riley and her teenage children move into his house. Throughout the series, the real restoration will focus on their father-daughter relationship.

explores the story of a widowed car restorer named Matt who’s estranged daughter Riley and her teenage children move into his house. Throughout the series, the real restoration will focus on their father-daughter relationship. Additionally, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis will star as Stitch, Carter, and Georgia, respectively.

The series is set to go into production this November.

Karey Burke, President of 20th Television: “Michelle’s writing is full of characters with edge, heart and a true point of view, and she has the uncanny ability to do this across all formats from big multi-cams to edgier subversive streaming hits. She always elevates the work and the voices of those around her, and we look forward to collaborating on all of the projects we can build together.”

Michelle Nader: "Eric, Karey, Carolyn, Jane, and Mariel have been inspiring creative partners to me with Deli Boys and now Shifting Gears and beyond. I look forward to working closely with Brendan and everyone on the 20th team. This is a hard business and it's rare that you find people that you align with so effortlessly; I feel very lucky."

