Disney CEO Bob Iger to be Honored with The Ad Council’s Award for Public Service

In the organization’s largest fundraising event of the year, the Ad Council’s Annual Public Service Award Dinner will honor the Disney CEO.

The Ad Council is a non-profit that is committed to combining advertising, media, marketing, and tech to accelerate positive change in the United States.

Iger served as CEO and Chairman of the Walt Disney Company from 2005 to 2020 then served as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the board before returning as CEO in 2022.

Through Iger, Disney has strengthened its relationships with several organizations that support children, particularly those experiencing critical illness. Iger initiated a global commitment in 2018 that provided $100 million to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals, including financial support, products and services. In addition, Disney’s continued collaboration with Make-A-Wish has helped grant more than 155,000 wishes for children over the past 40 years.

Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of Ad Council shared "Under Bob's leadership, Disney has continued its longstanding commitment to public service and social impact. Bob is a role model for so many in the industry and we look forward to celebrating his legacy of outstanding corporate citizenship."

Iger will be awarded at the Ad Council’s Annual Public Service Award Dinner. The CEO shared "It's an honor to be recognized by the Ad Council and I am immensely proud of the positive impact Disney has on people and communities around the world… Our company, like our storytelling, has always been a force for good. We believe that nothing is more important than supporting the well-being of children, which is why we are so committed to bringing joy and inspiration to those who need it most."

