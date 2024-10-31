“Agatha All Along” Releases Finale Trailer As Series Comes to an End

A trailer for the finale of Agatha All Along has been released for viewers still catching up.
What’s Happening:
- Agatha All Along has come to a thrilling and dramatic finish with the two episode finale debuting last night.
- Marvel has released a trailer highlighting what to expect in the two final episodes for those who still have yet to watch.
- The WandaVision spin-off series has been a success for the streamer, critically and commercially.
- Agatha frequently broke viewership records for Disney+ and the social media buzz has remained high throughout the series’ run.
- Be sure to check out Mack’s recaps of the series here.
- All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.
