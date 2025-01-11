“Brave” Director Brenda Chapman to Discuss “Directing at Disney” with Historian Mindy Johnson at The Walt Disney Family Museum

The event will take place in-person at The Walt Disney Family Museum on Saturday, March 15th.

In conjunction with their new Directing at Disney exhibit, The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting an in-depth conversation with Brave director Brenda Chapman.

What’s Happening:

Chapman will share insights and stories from her impressive career with Mindy Johnson, an expert on women in early animation.

Chapman began her career as a story artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1987, before helping launch DreamWorks Animation Studios, co-directing the Oscar-winning The Prince of Egypt .

. In 2003, she moved over to Pixar, where she directed 2012’s Brave , and consulted on numerous other films, such as Wall-E , Up and Ratatouille .

, and consulted on numerous other films, such as , and . Tickets for the panel discussion – which takes place on Saturday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m. – are now available for all members.

Tickets are $40 for members, $55 for adult non-members, $50 for students and seniors, and $45 for youths.

Tickets are free for children under age 5, but you must register ahead of time.

For more information on the event and to register, click here

