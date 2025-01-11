“Brave” Director Brenda Chapman to Discuss “Directing at Disney” with Historian Mindy Johnson at The Walt Disney Family Museum

In conjunction with their new Directing at Disney exhibit, The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting an in-depth conversation with Brave director Brenda Chapman.
- Chapman will share insights and stories from her impressive career with Mindy Johnson, an expert on women in early animation.
- Chapman began her career as a story artist at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1987, before helping launch DreamWorks Animation Studios, co-directing the Oscar-winning The Prince of Egypt.
- In 2003, she moved over to Pixar, where she directed 2012’s Brave, and consulted on numerous other films, such as Wall-E, Up and Ratatouille.
- Tickets for the panel discussion – which takes place on Saturday, March 15th at 1:00 p.m. – are now available for all members.
- Tickets are $40 for members, $55 for adult non-members, $50 for students and seniors, and $45 for youths.
- Tickets are free for children under age 5, but you must register ahead of time.
- For more information on the event and to register, click here.
