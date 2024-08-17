Interview: Cesar Millan AKA The Dog Whisperer on Season 5 of “Better Human Better Dog”

Laughing Place sat down with the Dog Whisperer to talk about the 5th Season of his National Geographic series.
What’s Happening:
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to interview Cesar Millan about the Season 5 launch of National Geographic’s Better Human Better Dog.
- The legendary dog and human trainer is celebrating his 20th year on television.
- In the interview, Millan shares new information about the upcoming season, how he connects with dogs and humans to correct their behavior and more.
- Better Human Better Dog airs Friday nights on National Geographic and streams on Disney+ and Hulu.
- You can watch the nine minute interview below:
