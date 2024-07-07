“Chibi Tiny Tales” Takes On The Original “Disney Descendants” Trilogy

A new installment of Chibi Tiny Tales recaps the Disney Descendants trilogy with a new medley of tunes performed by Dara Renee, ahead of the debut of Descendants: The Rise of Red later this week.
- Though we’ve seen many Disney Channel stories adapted in various ways before through Chibi Tiny Tales, we haven’t seen the numerous Disney Descendants films adapted all in one short before, and not through the use of catchy songs sung to the tune of hits from the first three installments of the franchise!
- Each of the first three Descendants films is adapted in the Chibi style and format, and with a medley sung by Dara Renee for the special trio of Chibi Tiny Tales.
- Reneé, most recognized for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, sings a comically condensed recap of the entire Disney Descendants trilogy to the tune of “Rotten to the Core,” “Chillin' Like a Villain,” and “Night Falls.” She will also take on a role in the Descendants franchise in the upcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red, where she is playing Uliana, aunt of Uma.
- Since its inception in 2020, Chibi Tiny Tales has become one of the most watched series on Disney Channel YouTube, and garners more than 8 million viewers monthly.
- The popularity of Chibi has also expanded into its own long-form spin-off series, The Chibiverse on Disney Channel and Disney+. The season two finale airs Saturday, July 20th with more Phineas and Ferb where Perry the Platypus gets a voice for the very first time.
- Other Disney Channel series get in on the Chibi fun, including but not limited to Kiff, Big City Greens, The Owl House, Hailey’s On It!, and Amphibia.
- There are so many, and starting on Sunday, April 14th, fans can watch ALL 100 Chibi Tiny Tales featuring favorite Disney characters from DuckTales, Big City Greens, Amphibia, High School Musical, Descendants, and more, in one extended episode on beginning at 7:00 a.m. PDT.
- We have that embedded below, but remember, it won’t arrive until that time listed above. You can also find out more about the individual shorts in our coverage, which you can find here.
