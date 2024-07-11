All Aboard Times For Select Florida-Based Disney Cruises Are Changing

Disney has updated some of their itinerary times for upcoming cruises. Let’s checkout what’s changing.

What’s Happening:

Guests sailing on Disney Dream beginning on November 6th or Disney Fantasy beginning on December 14th from Florida based ports have updated All Aboard times.

All cruise attendees should receive an email with the upcoming time change and are encouraged to check flight arrangements to make sure they are able to make it onto the ship by 3PM.

Guests can check the recommended flight times for their individual cruise here

