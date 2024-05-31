“Disney Jr.” Debuts New Logo

Disney Junior has debuted a new logo for the kids television brand.

What’s Happening:

Over on Disney Junior’s social media pages, the channel has debuted their new, simplified brand logo.

The word “junior” has been abbreviated into just “Jr.”

The new logo has appeared sporadically over the past few weeks, but the change over on all of their social media accounts seems to deem the move official.

Either way, Disney Jr. is set to remain a home for educational and inspirational stories for kiddos.

