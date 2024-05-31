“Disney Jr.” Debuts New Logo

Disney Junior has debuted a new logo for the kids television brand.
What’s Happening:
- Over on Disney Junior’s social media pages, the channel has debuted their new, simplified brand logo.
- The word “junior” has been abbreviated into just “Jr.”
- The new logo has appeared sporadically over the past few weeks, but the change over on all of their social media accounts seems to deem the move official.
- Either way, Disney Jr. is set to remain a home for educational and inspirational stories for kiddos.
