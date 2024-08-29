Pitch Perfect Princess Covers for World Princess Week

In celebration of World Princess Week, I wanted to take the time to celebrate the musical stylings of these royal characters. As much as their determination and kindness shine on screen, their music helps to capture those convictions and make them instantly relatable for all who listen.

Of course, we all have our favorites. (Personally, Pocahontas is my number one, in story and song.) Yet, sometimes it’s fun to look outside the window of the castle and see how others interpret these classic tunes.

“Someday My Prince Will Come” by Tiffany Thornton – This cover was released at the tail end of the “let’s make a Disney Channel star sing as a bonus feature on a new DVD release” period of Disney. Tiffany Thornton, star of Sonny With A Chance, was an unusual choice as she wasn’t the title character on her respective show. However, what she delivered was a delightful bit of late aughts pop. Breezy and light, while still creating a radio-ready arrangement, is the best way to describe this cover. The post-verbal riffing pre-chorus?! Sign me up. Bonus points for the music video being filmed on the studio lot.

“Almost There” by Coco Jones – Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Jones sang this R&B arrangement of Tiana’s tune about working hard and seeing the finish line. When we receive Disney covers from the company itself, rarely are the arrangements outside of the pop genre, so this mid-tempo track is a welcome change of pace. Jones’ voice shines ( oop The Princess and the Frog, but, I mean, if it gets to that…our Tiana is right here.

“Once Upon A Dream” by Lana Del Ray – In the year 2024, why have we not received an album of Lana just doing Disney covers?! This haunting reinterpretation of the Sleeping Beauty standard was featured in an initial trailer for Maleficent back in 2014. And in that moment? Lives were changed. Lana Del Ray has a unique gift to inject a sense of longing and suffering into every song she sings. Considering this is a Disney Princess classic, the completely different framework excels, especially for this villain origin story.

“Part Of Your World” by Haven Burton – Some context: Seth Rudetsky is a Broadway aficionado, musician, and all around theatrical star. He used to have a YouTube series where he’d bring on guests to talk about niche moments in their theatrical career. For Haven Burton, he discussed her audition for his show Disaster, where she sang “Part Of Your World”. Of course, “Part Of Your World” has now become such a juggernaut of a song, that most recommend avoiding it at all costs when auditioning. However, Burton came with a few tricks up her sleeves and delivered this PERFECT version.

“My Strongest Suit” by Josh Strickland – Yes, I recognize Princess Amneris from Aida as a Disney Princess. Yes, under that categorization, “My Strongest Suit” is my favorite Disney Princess song. Yes, no one does it better than Josh Strickland. His talent, specifically on this song, is unfair and disrespectful. Thank you.

More World Princess Week News: