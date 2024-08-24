The Adventure On “Disney Roadtrip” Continues As Road Rage Fills The Car

As we get closer to our destination, the latest chapter of Disney Roadtrip sees the tension and the road rage reach a boiling point with our friends from Hailey’s On It!, and all it takes to push it over the edge is a little traffic jam.
- The latest chapter of the new Disney Roadtrip, still featuring a tale based on the Disney TV Animated series, Hailey’s On It!, has arrived and in it we see our trio (Hailey, Scott, and Beta) get caught in a bit of a traffic jam.
- This is apparently nothing new, as Beta has had his road rage built up for quite some time, which is causing him to glitch.
- After Scott suggests breathing into a paper bag — to a robot — we discover that it is actually a helpful technique, even for a device.
- Calm, cool, and collected, Beta steers deeper into traffic – which is so bad that everyone in the car is now filled with rage!
- This is the latest chapter in the series, which in the first installment of, we see Beta driving a self-driving car (yes, that’s right) as Hailey and Scott kick off a road trip, setting out to accomplish one of Hailey’s silliest tasks yet: visit the Giggleton clown museum. The second installment saw Scott try and figure out the moon roof while Beta and Hailey put a bit too much trust into their GPS system, and the chapter before this saw the gang hit up a pirate-themed drive-thru.
- The new one minute shorts are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity, but more so when each installment is stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- While Hailey, Scott, and Beta are kicking off the first chapters of this new short-form series, other installments of Disney Roadtrip will also include the new series, Primos, the upcoming StuGo, as well as other favorites like Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder, Big City Greens and Kiff.
- In the full animated comedy-adventure, Hailey's On It!, viewers follow Hailey, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging — and sometimes impractical — tasks in order to save the world. Whether she's tackling every ride at the county fair, performing in a musical, reuniting a singing duo or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend Scott, Hailey is always encountering new challenges ― and more opportunities to conquer her fears.
- You can catch the series now on Disney Channel or streaming on Disney+.
