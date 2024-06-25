Go Behind the Scenes of the “Doctor Who” Season Finale “Empire of Death” with New Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the final episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Empire of Death,” have been released.

The season finale of this season of Doctor Who has arrived, and with it comes a few new behind the scenes featurette.

has arrived, and with it comes a few new behind the scenes featurette. Showrunner Russell T Davies begins by talking about bringing back Sutekh, including his origin from 1975’s “Pyramids of Mars” as well as some of the ways his character design has been updated – with more detail shared by VFX Supervisor Al Kang.

The long makeup process that actress Bonnie Langford had to go through for the moment where her character Mel is possessed by Sutekh is showcased.

This episode features the introduction of the Remembered TARDIS, which features numerous callbacks to previous eras of the show.

Some stunt work is showcased as doubles for Mel and Susan Triad (Susan Twist) are shown to be pushed back by the TARDIS.

The featurette ends as Russell T Davies gives a peek into the future as Doctor Who once again returns for “one of the maddest Christmas specials we’ve ever seen.”

Actor Gabirel Woolf returned to Doctor Who to reprise his role as Sutekh in the two part finale, and a short video talks about the 91-year-old Woolf’s history with the show, also showing his recording sessions for the episodes.

Finally, we say goodbye (for now) to Ruby Sunday, as she departs the Doctor at the end of the episode.

Don’t worry, as while Ruby’s story may pause here, she will return in the next season alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as a new companion.

