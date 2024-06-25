Go Behind the Scenes of the “Doctor Who” Season Finale “Empire of Death” with New Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the final episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Empire of Death,” have been released.
What’s Happening:
- The season finale of this season of Doctor Who has arrived, and with it comes a few new behind the scenes featurette.
- Showrunner Russell T Davies begins by talking about bringing back Sutekh, including his origin from 1975’s “Pyramids of Mars” as well as some of the ways his character design has been updated – with more detail shared by VFX Supervisor Al Kang.
- The long makeup process that actress Bonnie Langford had to go through for the moment where her character Mel is possessed by Sutekh is showcased.
- This episode features the introduction of the Remembered TARDIS, which features numerous callbacks to previous eras of the show.
- Some stunt work is showcased as doubles for Mel and Susan Triad (Susan Twist) are shown to be pushed back by the TARDIS.
- The featurette ends as Russell T Davies gives a peek into the future as Doctor Who once again returns for “one of the maddest Christmas specials we’ve ever seen.”
- Actor Gabirel Woolf returned to Doctor Who to reprise his role as Sutekh in the two part finale, and a short video talks about the 91-year-old Woolf’s history with the show, also showing his recording sessions for the episodes.
- Finally, we say goodbye (for now) to Ruby Sunday, as she departs the Doctor at the end of the episode.
- Don’t worry, as while Ruby’s story may pause here, she will return in the next season alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as a new companion.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now