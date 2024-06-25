Go Behind the Scenes of the “Doctor Who” Season Finale “Empire of Death” with New Featurettes

A number of new behind the scenes videos delving into the creation of the final episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Empire of Death,” have been released.

What’s Happening:

  • The season finale of this season of Doctor Who has arrived, and with it comes a few new behind the scenes featurette.
  • Showrunner Russell T Davies begins by talking about bringing back Sutekh, including his origin from 1975’s “Pyramids of Mars” as well as some of the ways his character design has been updated – with more detail shared by VFX Supervisor Al Kang.
  • The long makeup process that actress Bonnie Langford had to go through for the moment where her character Mel is possessed by Sutekh is showcased.
  • This episode features the introduction of the Remembered TARDIS, which features numerous callbacks to previous eras of the show.
  • Some stunt work is showcased as doubles for Mel and Susan Triad (Susan Twist) are shown to be pushed back by the TARDIS.
  • The featurette ends as Russell T Davies gives a peek into the future as Doctor Who once again returns for “one of the maddest Christmas specials we’ve ever seen.”

  • Actor Gabirel Woolf returned to Doctor Who to reprise his role as Sutekh in the two part finale, and a short video talks about the 91-year-old Woolf’s history with the show, also showing his recording sessions for the episodes.

  • Finally, we say goodbye (for now) to Ruby Sunday, as she departs the Doctor at the end of the episode.
  • Don’t worry, as while Ruby’s story may pause here, she will return in the next season alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Varada Sethu as a new companion.

  • All of Doctor Who season 1 is now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out Luke’s spoiler-filled recap and review of “Empire of Death” here.
