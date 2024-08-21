Donald Duck Set To Guest On This Week’s “Hot Ones”

Things are about to get spicy with Donald Duck later this week.

In a bit of inspired booking from “First We Feast”, Donald Duck has announced he will be the guest on this week’s episode of Hot Ones .

Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones

has become one of the most popular talk shows of the modern era. The YouTube series invites celebrity guests to join Evans for scintillating questions about their lives and careers, all while battling an increasing level of spicy chicken wings.

Donald Duck marks the first animated character to guest on the show, which also seems to be in honor of his 90th anniversary.

Hot Ones’ Donald Duck episode will debut later this week on their YouTube channel

