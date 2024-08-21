Donald Duck Set To Guest On This Week’s “Hot Ones”

Things are about to get spicy with Donald Duck later this week.

What’s Happening:

  • In a bit of inspired booking from “First We Feast”, Donald Duck has announced he will be the guest on this week’s episode of Hot Ones.
  • Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones has become one of the most popular talk shows of the modern era.
  • The YouTube series invites celebrity guests to join Evans for scintillating questions about their lives and careers, all while battling an increasing level of spicy chicken wings.
  • Donald Duck marks the first animated character to guest on the show, which also seems to be in honor of his 90th anniversary.

