Donald Duck Set To Guest On This Week’s “Hot Ones”

Things are about to get spicy with Donald Duck later this week.
What’s Happening:
- In a bit of inspired booking from “First We Feast”, Donald Duck has announced he will be the guest on this week’s episode of Hot Ones.
- Hosted by Sean Evans, Hot Ones has become one of the most popular talk shows of the modern era.
- The YouTube series invites celebrity guests to join Evans for scintillating questions about their lives and careers, all while battling an increasing level of spicy chicken wings.
- Donald Duck marks the first animated character to guest on the show, which also seems to be in honor of his 90th anniversary.
- Hot Ones’ Donald Duck episode will debut later this week on their YouTube channel.
