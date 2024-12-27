Drone Warning Given Ahead of Testing for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

Drones are expected to help ring in the New Year after ABC has released a warning for New York and New Jersey residents.
What’s Happening:
- In a dose of “maybe now isn’t the best time for drones in the tri-state area?”, ABC has posted a warning to New York and New Jersey residents about upcoming drone testing.
- The drones are expected to be a part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs at 8pm ET on ABC.
- This warning was likely posted as ominous drones have been appearing over New Jersey for the past few weeks.
- The drone testing for the ABC broadcast will take place on Saturday, December 28th.
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on ABC on December 31st.
