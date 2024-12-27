Drone Warning Given Ahead of Testing for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

The warning comes amidst New Jersey drone drama taking over the news.

Drones are expected to help ring in the New Year after ABC has released a warning for New York and New Jersey residents.

What’s Happening:

In a dose of “maybe now isn’t the best time for drones in the tri-state area?”, ABC has posted a warning to New York and New Jersey residents about upcoming drone testing.

time for drones in the tri-state area?”, ABC has posted a warning to New York and New Jersey residents about upcoming drone testing. The drones are expected to be a part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest , which airs at 8pm ET on ABC.

, which airs at 8pm ET on ABC. This warning was likely posted as ominous drones have been appearing over New Jersey for the past few weeks.

The drone testing for the ABC broadcast will take place on Saturday, December 28th.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on ABC on December 31st.

More ABC News: