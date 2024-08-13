ESPN To Debut New E60, “28 Outs: An Imperfect Story”

A new ESPN E60 is set to examine the scandal around a near perfect baseball game.
What’s Happening:
- Armando Galarraga’s near perfect game is set to be the subject of an all-new episode of E60.
- 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story follows Galarraga’s near perfect game on June 2nd, 2010, the umpire who inexplicably ruined his chances, and the campaign to have the call rectified.
- The documentary will feature interviews with Galarraga, umpire Jim Joyce, and a variety of other baseball figures.
- 28 Outs: An Imperfect Story debuts Sunday, August 18th at 4pm on ESPN, streaming after on ESPN+.
