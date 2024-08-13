ESPN To Debut New E60, “28 Outs: An Imperfect Story”

A new ESPN E60 is set to examine the scandal around a near perfect baseball game.

What’s Happening:

Armando Galarraga’s near perfect game is set to be the subject of an all-new episode of E60 .

follows Galarraga’s near perfect game on June 2nd, 2010, the umpire who inexplicably ruined his chances, and the campaign to have the call rectified. The documentary will feature interviews with Galarraga, umpire Jim Joyce, and a variety of other baseball figures.

28 Outs: An Imperfect Story debuts Sunday, August 18th at 4pm on ESPN, streaming after on ESPN+.

